The star’s of HGTV’s hit series “Fixer Upper” are expecting their fifth bundle of joy in 2018, but it looks like Chip is also preparing for another big event.





Last, week the 43-year-old contractor and father of four revealed that he was training for a full, 26.2-mile marathon in the new year, and from the looks of his updates, he’s been having a rough time of things.

Gaines shared an update on his social media during his first week of training, writing, “Man.. I wish I could sugarcoat this but the last 2 runs have been tough. Yesterday was seemly all up hill and it kicked my butt. Today it was 27° and for us Texans that may as well be 10 below. Take away: no one said this would be easy. For me, it’s simple: 1 foot in front of the other. You don’t lose unless you quit. #day6#silodistrictmarathon.”

In a blog post for Magnolia Market, he opened up his quest to complete a marathon and finding motivation after years of thinking those who willingly run marathons were a “little crazy.”

“Some of you might be feeling a little blindsided, because you (wrongly) assumed that behind the Chip Gaines you know, there’s this super-fit guy who goes on long-distance runs in his spare time. But don’t be fooled —I haven’t ‘gone on a run’ since college, Gaines wrote. “In fact, I’ve always thought that folks who ran marathons were a little crazy. Certainly talented, but also batty. I mean, who runs that kind of distance at one time, willingly?”

After he and his wife Joanna randomly met his current trainer Gabe Grunewald , a cancer survivor — she was diagnosed in 2009 with Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma (ACC), which only affects 3.5. out of every million patients — turned professional runner, his life was forever changed.

“After hearing Gabe’s story, I realized two things: I didn’t want to spend another second standing on the sidelines, and secondly, given what she’s gone through, I didn’t have any excuse not to give this a shot,” wrote Gaines,” before adding a passage from his own book, “Capital Gaines.”

The excerpt stated:

Getting started is equally as triumphant as crossing the finish line. Your goal is too far off to have a straight line of sight to it, but I’m going to need you to keep it firmly fixed in your mind’s eye. The only way this is going to work, the only way that you’re gonna get there, is one foot in front of the other. You have to keep moving forward. And when you think you are about to die — trust me, it’s just a tiny bit further.

While “Fixer Upper” is coming to an end, it’s clear that the Gaineses are remaining very productive in the coming year. In addition to launching an exclusive line with Target, the couple are opening a restaurant and, of course, expanding their big brood. The already proud parents of Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7, announced their pregnancy news in early January, with an adorable photo featuring Joanna’s growing baby bump.

2018 is set to be a huge year for the popular couple, and we can’t wait to see Chip meet his goals — and his future child!

Good luck!