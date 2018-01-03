Menu
The Today Show Gallery of Olympians Read this Next

Hoda Kotb isn't just taking over Matt Lauer's "TODAY" seat -- she's getting a huge payday
Advertisement

Chip and Joanna Gaines are expecting their fifth child together, and since the big news, the proud father gave fans a hint about when the magic actually happened.


On Jan. 2, the “Fixer Upper” star took to Twitter and revealed that the news is largely due to a romantic date night at a concert in Waco, Texas.

“Hint #3 You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert.. anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 ,” he wrote.

The singing duo retweeted the reality star’s confession and added, “We do what we can!”

The couple revealed the big baby news with a post on Instagram after dropping clues to fans on social media.

Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT) @joannagaines,” he wrote alongside the sweet photo of the couple in coordinating grey sweatshirts and matching bumps.

RELATED: “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines treated their employees to a Christmas paintball shindig

Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT) @joannagaines

A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) on

Congratulations to the growing family!

Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

“Fixer Upper” Chip Gaines just made an announcement about his family we did NOT see coming

“Fixer Upper” Chip Gaines just made an announcement about his family we did NOT see coming

Christie Brinkley cried tears of joy writing the sweetest note about daughter Alexa Ray Joel’s engagement

Christie Brinkley cried tears of joy writing the sweetest note about daughter Alexa Ray Joel’s engagement

Meghan Markle doesn’t want her dad to walk her down the aisle. She has someone else in mind

Meghan Markle doesn’t want her dad to walk her down the aisle. She has someone else in mind

This is where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry rang in their last new year before they’re married

This is where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry rang in their last new year before they’re married

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement