Chip and Joanna Gaines are expecting their fifth child together, and since the big news, the proud father gave fans a hint about when the magic actually happened.





On Jan. 2, the “Fixer Upper” star took to Twitter and revealed that the news is largely due to a romantic date night at a concert in Waco, Texas.

“Hint #3 You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic @ JOHNNYSWIM was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert.. anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 # 7ThePerfectNumber,” he wrote.

The singing duo retweeted the reality star’s confession and added, “We do what we can!”

We do what we can! https://t.co/VUw4ds2M0p — JOHNNYSWIM (@JOHNNYSWIM) January 3, 2018

The couple revealed the big baby news with a post on Instagram after dropping clues to fans on social media.

“Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT) @joannagaines,” he wrote alongside the sweet photo of the couple in coordinating grey sweatshirts and matching bumps.

Congratulations to the growing family!