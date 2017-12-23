Menu
As Chris Cornell’s family prepares for their first Christmas since his tragic death, his widow Vicky tweeted an old Christmas video of the late rocker and his son along with an emotional message.


“Sharing a special Christmas video that Chris made with C 3 years ago for school,” she wrote from Cornell’s account. “While the holidays will never be the same again without Chris, we will always remember his boundless love. Happy Holidays & thank you all for your much needed love and support.”

RELATED: 4 months after his death, Chris Cornell’s wife Vicky meets with the medical examiner

The emotional video features clips from the family’s past Christmases, showing the beloved star bonding with his son Christopher. In it, Christopher sits on his dad’s lap as they smile and talk about their holiday plans. The singer explains that he loves taking the family and some friends to visit his house in Rome during the holidays, and they discuss what they want to do for Christmas and Christopher’s then-upcoming birthday.

Cornell sadly passed away in May after performing at a concert in Detroit. He was found in his hotel room with an exercise band around his neck. An autopsy report determined that he had several drugs in his system at the time and ruled his death a suicide by hanging. His family has disputed the report, insisting that the singer never actually meant to take his own life and that the medication altered his state of mind.

“He didn’t want to die,” his widow, who spoke with him on the phone hours prior, said after his death. “If he was of sound mind, I know he wouldn’t have done this.”

He is survived by Vicky Cornell and their children, daughter Toni, 13, son Christopher, 11; as well as his daughter Lily, 17, from a previous marriage.

RELATED: Chris Cornell’s family continues his legacy through charity work

