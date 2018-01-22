Actress Olivia Munn and Chris Pratt sparked dating rumors when the pair were spotted having dinner over the weekend, but — according to Munn — it’s just not the case, reports JustJared.





The 37-year-old “Magic Mike” actress took to social media to shut down rumors, and she had receipts from a very surprising source.

“1. Not every woman is scorned and upset after a breakup,” she wrote in an Instagram story on Sunday, reported JustJared.

Munn added, “2. Not every woman is ‘furious’ at another woman for dating her ex. 3. So even if I was dating @prattprattpratt, some tabloids got me and @annafaris all wrong. 4. Women respect and love each other a lot more than some people like to think.”

After posting the messages to prove her point, Munn shared a conversation between herself and Pratt’s ex-wife Anna Faris in which she clarified to Faris that the rumors were not true.

“I wanted to reach out to you personally to tell you the story about me and Chris dating has 0% truth,” Munn wrote, in part. “I’m sure you already know it’s not true, or maybe didn’t care either way, but I just wanted to reach out personally to tell you it’s not true.”

Thanking her for being sweet for assuring her, Faris, 41, replied that she would be “thrilled” to have Munn as her “new sister in law” if the rumors had been true.

Pratt and Faris announced their split in August 2017 after eight years of marriage in a joint statement on social media, before officially filing for divorce in December.

Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much, and for his sake, we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.

While it appears Pratt is keeping his bachelor badge for the time being, his ex-wife-to-be returned to the dating soon just two months after the couple publicly called it quits. The “Mom” star was first spotted in October with her cinematographer boyfriend Michael Barrett. The couple reportedly met in September while working on her forthcoming comedy remake, “Overboard.”

Munn and her ex-boyfriend, NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, split in spring 2017 after three years of dating. Rodgers and racing icon Danica Patrick recently confirmed their own relationship.