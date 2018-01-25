Chris Pratt is feeling nostalgic and grateful.

The 38-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a touching tribute to everything in his life, including his 5-year-old son, Jack.





“Livin’ that #farmlife Missing home, missing the farm, missing the boy, missing the island,” Pratt captioned a video on Wednesday, January 24. “So I’m sharing this video as a way to express my gratitude for all the blessings in my life and to entice any of you watching this who may feel unease or anxiety with the state of our world to just breathe, slow down, go outside, find something not man made and give it a good look. A leaf. A bug. A cloud. A sheep.”

The “Jurassic World” star went on to share a line from a poem by William Cullen Bryant: “Seek communion with her visible form….go forth under the open sky and list to nature’s teachings.” He added, “What a beautiful creation over which we’ve been given the responsibility of stewardship.”

The Zach Williams’ song “Chain Breaker,” played over the footage, and Pratt confessed that he didn’t get “permission to use” the track. “Hope that’s alright. Big fan Zach. Please don’t sue me for all my sheep,” he joked.

Earlier this year, Pratt’s soon-to-be ex-wife Anna Faris opened up about how the pair are co-parenting their 5-year-old son, Jack.

The “Mom” star told Extra that co-parenting with Pratt is “hugely important.”

“We are great, and there’s so much friendship and love, and we surround Jack with love, and funny, kind happy people, and as a result, he is really happy,” she said.

Pratt and Faris announced their split in August 2017 after 8 years of marriage in a joint statement on social media.

Following the news, Faris shared some relationship advice on her podcast “Anna Faris Is Unqualified.”

“Life is too short to be in relationships where you feel this isn’t fully right or somebody doesn’t have your back, or somebody doesn’t fully value you,” she said to the caller in August. “Don’t be afraid to feel your independence if things aren’t right.”

She went on to allude to her possible own missteps in her marriage.

“I made that mistake, I think, a little bit, like ‘I’m checking my relationship off the list,’ and if that would be the final piece of advice I could give you, that would be know your worth, know your independence,” she said.

In the months since the split, Faris has been rumored to be dating cinematographer Michael Barrett but did not open up about her relationship status at this time.

“I’m really lucky that I am surrounded by love, people that I love, and I feel so fortunate to have amazing friends, amazing family, and I’m 41. I’m hoping to get euphoric dementia, which I recently read about, maybe I already have it, and I will just fade into the distance,” she joked.

