Chrissy Teigen had a plane ride from hell recently, and her live tweets kept fans riveted the whole time.
In a mind boggling turn of events, the pregnant model thought she was taking a flight from Los Angeles to Tokyo to vacation with hubby John Legend, 38, but midway through her journey, the plane turned back around.
After spending Christmas with family, Teigen and Legend were on their way to spend New Years Eve in Japan when she tweeted, “A flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn’t supposed to be on this plane. Why…why do we all gotta go back, I do not know.”
The “Lip Sync Battle” host shared with her 9 million fans that she had “so many questions” and “no answers.”
Someone spotted the outrageous flight pattern online — her plane was tracked to the middle of the pacific where it came right back around — sharing it to a hilariously confused Teigen.
At first, the model was a bit disgruntled at having wasted so much time on a plane to nowhere, but her curiosity got the better of her, and she found herself on a quest to uncover the person responsible for inconveniencing 150 people.
“This person is so lucky that we will all have to deplane. Imagine having to walk off alone. The shame!” she tweeted, “I don’t know why I’m not more upset about this. The pleasure I get out of the story is worth more to me than a direct flight to Tokyo.”
“I won’t be able to sleep until I know how this person figured out they were on the wrong flight. That’s all I ask. 150 people have been majorly inconvenienced, please, just tell me,” she pleaded.
Teigen asked the question everyone on everyone’s mind, “Why did we all get punished for this one person’s mistake? Why not just land in Tokyo and send the other person back? How is this the better idea, you ask? We all have the same questions.” According to the Sports Illustrated model, someone boarded the ANA plane with a ticket from United Airlines.
When finally landed right back where it started, Teigen and the other passengers hand been in the air for a whopping 8 hours and 20 minutes.
Still, this wasn’t the end of the thrilling saga. Teigen’s plane was put in a secure area — away from “the common folk” she joked — and passengers were subjected to a 20 minute interview from police.
Teigen posted a video featuring her husband where she jokingly thanked him for taking her on a vacation to Los Angeles.
As the wait to get back into the air continued, Teigen’s suspicions about the flight grew after she revealed that police were interviewing people sitting nearby the mystery person. Unfortunately, the 32-year-old wasn’t able to uncover anymore information about the bizarre events. She tweeted her disappointment, saying “no one will spill anything 😦 I wish I had more for you guys. I wish I could be your snowden” referring to CIA whistleblower Edward Snowden.
Teigen and Legend spent the night in an airport lounge — the couple referred to it as a their new home — while bingeing on ramen noodles and Bravo television before finally — finally! — boarding a new flight the next morning.
As for the new flight, the only mystery passenger was a Yoda doll, lounging about as Star Wars theme song played over airplane speakers.
ANA issued a statement to CNN, saying in a statement, “The cabin crew notified the pilot that one of the passengers boarded the incorrect flight, and the pilot in command made the decision to return to the originating airport.”