Alexa Ray Joel rang in the New Year with a big sparkling engagement ring!

The daughter of supermodel Christie Brinkley and singer Billy Joel shared the big engagement news in a post on Instagram on New Years Day.





“He said to me: ‘Before I met you, my world was in black and white. You colored it in between the lines.’ It was the most beautiful thing anybody’s ever said to me. How could I possibly say no to that?!?!” she wrote alongside an adorable blurry photo of the newly engaged couple kissing.

She continued in a second post, “…So I was completely taken off-guard, dumbstruck, and shell-shocked- and FOR ONCE in my life, I had absolutely no words, and I couldn’t speak… I just kept staring at this ridiculously exquisite ring- and he was just hysterically laughing at me!!! 🕊💎🕊.”

The bride-to-be also gave fans an up-close look at her vintage-inspired emerald cut sparkler in a third post on Instagram.

“🕊⚓️🕊,” she added in the caption.

🕊⚓️🕊 A post shared by Alexa Ray Joel🌹 (@alexarayjoel) on Jan 1, 2018 at 5:00pm PST

Her groom, Ryan Gleason, was equally ecstatic that she said “yes” and shared his excitement with his own fans.

“Luckiest guy in the world!!!!” he wrote alongside the same close-up of the diamond ring that Joel shared.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

(H/T E! News)