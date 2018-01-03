Christie Brinkley is “over the moon” when it comes to her daughter Alexa Ray Joel’s recent engagement to boyfriend Ryan Gleason, and she publicly gave the couple her blessing with a sweet shout out on Instagram.





“Under the largest moon on the year , my little Moonbeam got engaged, and I am over the moon with joy for these two!” she captioned a sweet snap of Joel and Gleason smiling after he popped the question. “Ryan is the sweetest, kindest, hard working man who sincerely loves and adores my precious Alexa Ray so I love him too and while we have always thought of him as family soon he really will be ! What [a] beautiful way for our family to start the New Year…. Celebrating their [LOVE!!!]”

The model later shared a photo of Gleason down on one knee, captioned it, “Let’s Start Planning a Wedding! (just saying those words just made me cry!)” and adding the hashtags #tearsofjoy #truelove #wedding #theweddingplanner.

Joel, whom Brinkley shares with ex-husband Billy Joel, announced her engagement on New Year’s Day on Instagram, sharing a photo of her and her fiance kissing while she flashes her huge engagement ring.

“He said to me: ‘Before I met you, my world was in black and white. You colored it in between the lines,'” she wrote as the caption. “It was the most beautiful thing anybody’s ever said to me. How could I possibly say no to that?!?!”

