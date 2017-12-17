Thirty-six-year-old pop princess Christina Aguilera almost broke the internet when she shared a raunchy photo to her Instagram account!

The image featured Aguilera dressed in a sexy cowgirl costume, which included a black, embroidered jacket that definitely did not appear to be buttoned up the way.





“So much holiday fun last night,” she wrote. “Thnx @nudies_rodeo_tailors @jessy_cain_style @styledbyhrush @johnnystuntz @priscillavalles.”

Clearly, Xtina wants to get “dirrty” — and she’s got the nipple pasty to prove it!

Back in November, to mark the 25 years since the late, great Whitney Houston wowed music fans with her take on Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You” and stunned film critics everywhere with her brilliant performance alongside Hollywood icon Kevin Costner in “The Bodyguard,” pop star Aguilera took to the stage to pay tribute to Houston at the 2017 AMAs in Los Angeles.

After being introduced Oscar winning actress Viola Davis, Aguilera sang a medley of Houston’s hit songs, “I Will Always Love You,” “I Have Nothing,” “Run to You” and “I’m Every Woman.”

Also, on an October edition of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” pop singer Pink said that fellow “Lady Marmalade” singer Aguilera tried to punch her once while they were in a club.

During a game of “Plead the Fifth,” Pink was asked about making amends with Aguilera over a series of tweets in August.

“We were super young and super new at the whole thing. I think I’m an alpha, and she’s an alpha, and I’m used to taking my altercations physical, and she’s used to having them verbal,” Pink explained. “We just are very different. We are very different. We were very young and new. Women have to learn how to support each other. It’s not taught to us on the playground.”

When Cohen asked if Pink ever tried to get physical with her, the “What About Us” singer revealed that Aguilera was the one who tried to pull the first punch.

“She swung on me in a club, which was hilarious,” Pink said. “I was like, ‘What’s happening right now? What are you … What’s happening?’”

Pink also said they made amends on “The Voice,” attributing it to both of them growing up and having children.