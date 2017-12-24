Menu
2008 American Image Awards Read this Next

"RHONY" star arrested after an alleged night of drunken debauchery while vacationing in Florida
Advertisement

As folks are getting into the holiday spirit, “Flip or Flop” star Christina El Moussa is opening up about her favorite part of Christmas.


PEOPLE caught up with the reality star while she was handing out meals with her pastor in Los Angeles on Friday, and she dished about what she looks forward to every holiday season.

She told the publication, “Giving back is very important to me, especially during the holiday season. I want to show my children the importance of donating our time and energy to help those in need.”

Spending the morning giving back at @thelamission with @timstoreyofficial!

A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on

Aside from giving back, El Moussa is looking forward to the usual Christmas traditions with her kids, Taylor and Braydon.

“Putting out cookies and milk for Santa with Taylor is so fun, she loves to take a bit out of the cookies before Santa comes,” she said. “Watching Tay and Bray [Brayden] wake up on Christmas morning is such a special moment — watching them light up and get so excited, I can’t wait!” she said.

RELATED: “Flip or Flop” star Tarek El Moussa has some solid advice for anyone who’s single during the holidays

In December 2016, El Moussa and her husband, Tarek El Moussa went public with their split following reports of a nasty fight that ended with Tarek running from their home with a gun. Since the split, the couple have been focused on co-parenting their children, who will also be spending time with Tarek this holiday season, and working on season 7 of “Flip or Flop.”

The former couple were all smiles in a recent reunion as they wrapped up the new season.

“ANOTHER completed season 7 house!! I’m sooo excited for season 7 to air… may be my favorite EVER!! And… we have the best crew ever!! Great photo right??” Tarek wrote on Instagram in a photo with his ex and some of the “Flip or Flop” crew.

Christina El Moussa reveals the one thing she “can’t wait” for this Christmas Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Lakewood Center
Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

Nostalgic John Stamos shared the most adorable Christmas throwback from his days on “Full House”
People

Nostalgic John Stamos shared the most adorable Christmas throwback from his days on “Full House”

,
“RHONY” star arrested after an alleged night of drunken debauchery while vacationing in Florida
People

“RHONY” star arrested after an alleged night of drunken debauchery while vacationing in Florida

Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley got naked on Instagram to celebrate 10 years of marriage
People

Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley got naked on Instagram to celebrate 10 years of marriage

,
Dad-to-be John Stamos’s childhood Christmas photo proves he’s wanted a kid of his own for a long time
People

Dad-to-be John Stamos’s childhood Christmas photo proves he’s wanted a kid of his own for a long time

,
Advertisement