As folks are getting into the holiday spirit, “Flip or Flop” star Christina El Moussa is opening up about her favorite part of Christmas.





PEOPLE caught up with the reality star while she was handing out meals with her pastor in Los Angeles on Friday, and she dished about what she looks forward to every holiday season.

She told the publication, “Giving back is very important to me, especially during the holiday season. I want to show my children the importance of donating our time and energy to help those in need.”

Aside from giving back, El Moussa is looking forward to the usual Christmas traditions with her kids, Taylor and Braydon.

“Putting out cookies and milk for Santa with Taylor is so fun, she loves to take a bit out of the cookies before Santa comes,” she said. “Watching Tay and Bray [Brayden] wake up on Christmas morning is such a special moment — watching them light up and get so excited, I can’t wait!” she said.

RELATED: “Flip or Flop” star Tarek El Moussa has some solid advice for anyone who’s single during the holidays

In December 2016, El Moussa and her husband, Tarek El Moussa went public with their split following reports of a nasty fight that ended with Tarek running from their home with a gun. Since the split, the couple have been focused on co-parenting their children, who will also be spending time with Tarek this holiday season, and working on season 7 of “Flip or Flop.”

The former couple were all smiles in a recent reunion as they wrapped up the new season.

“ANOTHER completed season 7 house!! I’m sooo excited for season 7 to air… may be my favorite EVER!! And… we have the best crew ever!! Great photo right??” Tarek wrote on Instagram in a photo with his ex and some of the “Flip or Flop” crew.