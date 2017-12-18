Three months after exchanging “I do’s,” Joseph and Kendra Duggar are expecting the pitter-patter of tiny feet.

The couple announced they are expecting their first child together in an interview with US Weekly published on Dec. 18.





“During this season that we are celebrating the birth of Christ, we are so excited to share with you that we are expecting the gift of a child ourselves!” the couple said to the publication. “Wow, it’s so exciting!!! We’ve both always loved children and seen them as a real blessing from God. It’s so surreal to think of being parents and having our own little one. We cannot wait to see this new baby!”

The newlyweds were married in Siloam Springs, Ark., on Sept. 8 after a whirlwind romance. Joseph popped the question at sister Joy-Anna Duggar’s May wedding after announcing he was courting his new bride in March. Following the romantic wedding, the couple honeymooned in Greece.

2018 is shaping up to be a big year for the Duggar family, as Joy-Anna and her husband Austin Forsyth are also expecting their first child together.

“We’re so happy and thankful to announce that we’re expecting a baby!” Joy-Anna said in August when they announced the big news. “Every child is such a precious gift from God. I’m most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him.”

Heads of the former “19 Kids and Counting” family Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar already have nine grandchildren (besides Joy-Anna and Joseph’s children who are due next year): Mackynzie, 8, Michael, 6, Marcus, 4, Meredith, 2, and Mason, 3 months, are all children of Josh and Anna Duggar. Jill (Duggar) Dillard and her husband Derick have two children, Israel, 2, and Samuel, 5 months, and Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and Ben Seewald are parents to Spurgeon, 2, and Henry, 10 months.