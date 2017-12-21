The holiday season is bringing up old memories for super model Cindy Crawford.

In honor of throwback Thursday, Crawford shared a couple of steamy snaps in a gallery posted to Instagram from her days starring opposite Jon Bon Jovi for his band’s music video of cover of “Please Come Home For Christmas.”





“Cozying up to @BonJovi for a good cause. Fun fact: His “Please Come Home for Christmas” video shot by @HerbRitts helped support @BestBuddies! 🎁📽,” she wrote.

The song was originally released in 1960 by blues singer and pianist Charles Brown. Bon Jovi released that song and music video in 1992 as a charity single.

By the looks of Crawford’s post, that charity must have been Best Buddies which “creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment and leadership development for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” according to the organization’s official website.

Earlier this month, Bon Jovi was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and took to Instagram to celebrate with fans.

“Thanks for inducting us into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Long time coming, but it’s finally here,” he said at the time. “We’ll see you guys in Cleveland. Thanks for all the memories and all the history we continue to make together.”