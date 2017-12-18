Coco Austin is no stranger to racy content, but she’s taking it up a notch this “Xmas” season.

The wife of rapper-turned-actor Ice-T, Austin has made her name as a glamour model turned entrepreneur, and in her latest photos, she’s showing her fans that she still knows how it’s done.





Clad in what can barely be described as lingerie from her “Cocolicious” brand, Austin posed in her kitchen beside her beloved bulldog Max. In one photo, she carried a tray full of cupcakes, while others featured her simply opening up her oven. She captioned the cheeky photos with, “Max somehow always finds away to be in my photoshoots…lol. For Xmas ideas check out my Amazon page for hot sexy items for your woman!”

While pink strips of fabric barely covered her ample assets, the photo spread seemed pretty on brand for the former swimsuit model.

During last year’s Christmas season, however, Coco and her hubby were ringing in the holidays in a different way. The outspoken couple were enjoying spending time with their then 1-month-old daughter, aptly named Chanel. The proud parents wasted no time getting their newborn into the holiday spirit, with Coco dressing her little one up in Christmas-themed clothing.

Following the birth of their daughter, The “Law and Order: SVU” star and his clothing designer wife — who’ve been married for 15 years — opened up to US Weekly about being scrutinized for their parenting styles.

“I think you have people watching you, but it depends if you care about scrutiny,” Ice T, 59, told the publication. “Like, we don’t care. … We’re kinda immune to all that. Some people, it really bothers them what other people say. But they gotta know, they’re just people [at] home, just talking mess.”

Austin faced backlash prior to the birth of her daughter because she barely had a baby bump up until the final stages of pregnancy, but she brushed off the haters.

“We face scrutiny whether you have a baby or not, so having a baby, you’re like in this little microscope, because they want you to do something wrong so they can say something bad, that you’re a bad mother,” Austin told US Weekly. “But we’re just like regular moms, we’re still trying to figure it out. We don’t know everything, we’re not perfect.”

From these new photos, it’s clear the 39-year-old has more than bounced back from giving birth.