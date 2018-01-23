While the internet might have thought Ann Curry would revel in the fact that rumored nemesis Matt Lauer was fired from NBC News in November, the truth is apparently quite the opposite.





Curry sat down with Stephen Colbert on Monday and revealed on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” that she actually didn’t celebrate Lauer’s dismissal from the network.

Colbert alluded to the rumored drama between Curry and Lauer saying, “I think it is no secret that Matt Lauer forced you out of ‘The Today Show,’ do I have that right?” Curry hummed along as Colbert continued, “Oh wait, do you have a non-disclosure agreement?”

“I do,” Curry confirmed. “But I can talk. I’m bold. Yes, I can talk.”

Colbert and Curry agreed that they “didn’t want to cause any pain,” so they quickly switched gears to Twitter’s reaction to the news last November.

Some of the best tweets found online like, “somewhere Ann curry just made her orange juice a mimosa,” and “somewhere Ann Curry is having a nice bowl of Frosted Karma Flakes.”

“Is any of that true?” Colbert asked.

“The truth is that I was raised Catholic by a Buddhist. So I think about the Catholic guilt, mixed with the karma, worries, the intensity of that. It was like all the sudden my brain — think ‘Game of Thrones’ — the wall, it went up. There was this whole wall of, ‘Uh-oh, you can’t talk like that. You can’t think like that.’ So I didn’t actually, get to enjoy it,” she said.

Colbert continued, “But isn’t this his karma?”

“Well, that’s a good point, but … also you have to think about the pain. You know, a lot of people have suffered. So I haven’t had a chance to celebrate for a lot of reasons,” she said.

“You’re a very nice person,” Colbert said.

The seasoned journalist also commented on how the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements might be affecting women who may be in similar situations of being forced out of the workplace by a man.

“I think that we’re not really done fixing the problem. We are a long way from fixing the problem. It’s more than a conversation. It’s about action,” she said. “It’s about changing the power balance of people within companies so that women are not seen as people who could never rise to the top. Once we figure that out, we might have a chance to figure this out.”

The audience cheered in response to her comments.

Curry recently made headlines when she spoke out about the allegations against Lauer on an episode of “CBS This Morning.”

“You know, I’m trying to do no harm in these conversations. I can tell you that I am not surprised by the allegations,” she told Norah O’Donnell. She commented further: