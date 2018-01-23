Josiah Duggar’s life just a way more exciting!

The 21 year old is officially courting an 18-year-old girl named Lauren Swanson, PEOPLE reports.





“We are overjoyed to begin this new phase of our lives together,” Duggar told the magazine. “Through the years our families’ friendship has allowed us to get to know one another as friends. I can definitely say I have found a great friend … even better than I could have hoped for or imagined,” he continued. “I so appreciate Lauren’s Christlike character and tender heart toward others. She bring sunshine into the room and encourages everyone around her. It’s always stood out to me that in every situation, she looks for the one who appears to be sad or lonely and quickly can brighten their day by sharing words of hope, an encouraging scripture, a prayer or even a simple smile with them.”

Swanson also comes from a large family family, and is one of eight siblings.

“It’s truly an exciting time for us, as we take this big step in establishing a relationship, getting to know one another even better and praying together toward our future,” Duggar added in his statement to PEOPLE. “We are thankful to God and our families for the love and support we’ve received in starting this new chapter of life and look forward to sharing it with others as the future unfolds.”

Because their relationship is new, there aren’t any pictures on Duggar’s Instagram. Here’s a picture of Josiah with a different lady — his dentist!

The Duggars are shaping up to have enough family members to fill a football team — and there’s another on the way!

Josiah’s sister Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) is expecting a child with her husband, former professional soccer player Jeremy Vuolo.

“The past 14 months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage,” the couple told US Magazine.

“We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: We are expecting our first child!”

The baby news comes just over a year after the pair tied the knot in November 2016. Jinger, 24, and Jeremy, 30, — now a pastor — had been looking forward to kids for sometime. Whether or not she was pregnant came up as a popular topic on their show, “Counting On,” with Jinger’s sisters grilling her for information. Luckily, her family doesn’t have to wonder anymore!