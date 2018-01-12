The son of the late “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin is recovering after having emergency surgery to remove his appendix.

Robert Irwin, 14, took to Instagram on January 11 and revealed he underwent surgery on New Year’s Day and is “recovering well” in a post to fans.





“Kicking off the new year with emergency surgery. I’m recovering well and feeling so much better without my pesky appendix! 😂” he wrote alongside an image of himself in a hospital bed.

Robert’s mom, Terri Irwin, shared the same photo of her son on Twitter and thanked the hospital for taking great care of him.

“The team at McKenzie-Willamette Hospital did a fantastic job removing Robert’s pesky appendix on New Year’s Day. # NationalThankYouDay,” she wrote.

One day after the surgery, big sister Bindi Irwin showed her brother some love in a post to Instagram.

“The one who always makes us laugh, the greatest blessing in our lives – @robertirwinphotography. Thank you for being the best brother and friend. I’m so lucky to be your sister. Love you!” she wrote.

On January 12, Bindi shared another sweet post about how “proud” she was of her “amazing brother” on Instagram. In the photo, the Irwin siblings are all smiles with Bindi’s boyfriend Chandler Powell and appear to be playing a Mickey Mouse-themed version of monopoly.

“So proud of my amazing brother. On New Years Day he got his appendix out with emergency surgery. Then, only a couple days later he was back playing monopoly with us. Now, we’re home @AustraliaZoo and he’s doing fantastic! Go Robert!!!” Bindi gushed.

The aspiring photographer has been following in his late father’s footsteps in recent months and really made a name for himself when he appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” with a few of his furry friends.

In November, Robert revealed that though he is inspired by his late father, he doesn’t not want to be just like him.

“I don’t want be exactly like Dad,” he revealed in an interview with The Daily Mail. “I don’t want to be Dad, but I do want to continue his legacy.”

“I am trying to make him proud. I would like him to be proud,” he continued. “It’s in my blood, it’s in my DNA, and it’s in everything I do. Dad never cared about being known for himself, he cared about the message, and that’s what I’m trying to do, continue that message.”