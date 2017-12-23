Menu
John Stamos is gearing up to become a father for the very first time at age 54, but it looks like he’s had baby fever for many, many years now.


The actor took to Instagram on Friday to share an old Christmas photo from his childhood and revealed in the caption that he may have once asked Santa for a baby many, many years ago.

“‘…and I want a bike, and I want a baby… ‘ ‘Not ‘til you’re 54, son,'” Stamos captioned the snap, which features a much younger him sitting on Santa Claus’s lap.

The long-time bachelor proposed to then-girlfriend Caitlin McHugh back in October, and the couple announced that they’re expecting their first child together not too long afterward. While Stamos’s longing for a child of his own may come as a surprise to some, the actor has definitely dropped hints that he’s ready to start a family.

“I’m the baby whisperer,” he said on a recent visit to the “Fuller House” set. “If I don’t have a baby soon, I’m going to explode.”

Plus, just before announcing their pregnancy earlier this month, Stamos opened up about how he and McHugh were hoping to jump right into parenthood.

“I hope [to have kids],” he shared. “That’s always been my plan. It’s just taken me a lot longer than I anticipated. It would be a tragedy if I didn’t have children and I finally found the right woman — the perfect woman.”

