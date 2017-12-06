Congratulations are in order for TV star Daphne Oz and her husband John Jovanovic, who welcomed their third child — baby Domenica Celine Jovanovic — together on Monday, Dec. 4, at 9:52 a.m. in New York City, PEOPLE reported.





“Mom and Domenica are both happy and healthy, enjoying a little afternoon nap together,” a representative told PEOPLE, who also revealed that baby Domenica measured 23 inches and weighed 8 lbs., 11 oz.

Daphne shared this adorable picture with her Instagram followers:

and just like that, it’s like she was always here. DOMENICA CELINE JOVANOVIC. 12/4/17. so many hearts overflowing!! ✨❤️✨ A post shared by D A P H N E O Z (@daphneoz) on Dec 6, 2017 at 6:50am PST

And her dad, everyone’s favorite TV doctor, Dr. Oz, posted this picture of him and his new granddaughter.

@lisaoz and I are thrilled to be grandparents for the third time! Domenica Celine Jovanovic was born on December 4th at 9:52am in NYC. 8 pounds 11 oz. Both Mom and Baby are happy and healthy. Congrats to @daphneoz and John! A post shared by Dr. Oz (@dr_oz) on Dec 6, 2017 at 7:39am PST

A few weeks ago, Oz celebrated her 38th week of pregnancy with a nude Instagram selfie that featured plenty of baby bump.

“Well…we are very close now. 193 lbs. (so my doctor tells me—I don’t own a scale),” the 31-year-old mom-to-be wrote. “Definitively not all baby.”

“I have collages of each baby growing in my belly and try to write myself little reminders of what it felt like to know their movements and the excitement of holding them inside me before I got to know the actual people that would emerge,” she said.

To maintain some modesty, Oz strategically placed some doodles over her private areas. She explained, “i decided to share it with all of you because the female body is worth so much more than objectification, scrutiny, comparison, hatred…we do so much in this skin,” she continued. “we all have complex relationships with the history of how we get comfortable living in and owning it. mine has been a long, winding journey forward and back and forward again. and then there are moments like this that are a perfect duality: heavy and light, exhausted and exhilarated, unrecognizable and yet distinctly me (plus someone else).”

Oz announced the pregnancy on a segment of “The Chew” back in June.

Drum roll, please…@DaphneOz is PREGNANT! Check out her beautiful and touching announcement! We love ya, Daph!!  pic.twitter.com/ICininnJCj — The Chew (@thechew) June 6, 2017

After spilling the beans on live TV, Oz took to Instagram with a sweet announcement to fans. Using a photo of herself smooching on her husband, Oz wrote, “Party of 5!! John and I are overjoyed to be adding to our family with a baby girl later this winter – Philo and JJ will be the best big siblings!! I know lots of you guessed, and I could not wait to tell you!! Exciting times ahead!! 🎀💕🌸💗.”