Like many others, Danny Bonaduce is mourning the loss of musician and “The Partridge Family” co-star David Cassidy.

On Nov. 21, Cassidy passed away in a Florida hospital after being admitted days earlier. He was 67 years old and suffered from dementia complicated by liver and kidney failure. His family confirmed the news of his death with a statement shortly after his passing.





“On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy. David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years,” the statement read.

As news of Cassidy’s death made headlines, many of his famous friends and fans took to social media to mourn him.

Bonaduce, who played Cassidy’s on-screen little brother Danny Partridge on “The Partridge Family” for four seasons, took to Twitter early Thursday morning and shared a photo of the two together.

“I have known, loved, and admired David Cassidy for 48 out of my 58 years. He has been as kind to me as any real brother could ever be. We’ve been through a lot together and he was always there for me. This loss is huge. RIP my dear friend,” Bonaduce wrote.

Bonaduce was joined by several of the former teen heartthrob’s famous fans in tributes posted to social media.

So very sad to hear of David Cassidy passing away💔 He was always so kind and sweet to me. Our shows were both on Friday nights and deep down I dreamt of being a Partridge. His memory and love will live on in my ❤️forever. Love you David. Prayers to his family🙏🏼 — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) November 22, 2017

One of my first TV crushes… #DavidCassidy has passed away. It’s terribly sad. My love goes out to his family…especially his brother Ryan, my friend. Love you. — Carnie Wilson (@CarnieWilson) November 22, 2017

#DavidCassidy. You were so sweet to me and you left us too soon. To me and millions of us you were forever young. RIP. pic.twitter.com/3JcjvKiUIA — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) November 22, 2017

so sad to hear of the passing of david cassidy… he was always so kind to me – such a pleasure to have had him on my show… sending love and prayers to his family… R.I.P. friend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tsFkNiJzFc — Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) November 22, 2017

Sad to learn David Cassidy has died. Like his father Jack he had great talent, and a complicated life. Condolences to his wonderful family. — Larry King (@kingsthings) November 22, 2017

RIP David Cassidy – OG Teen Idol. pic.twitter.com/hsf6KcmlnV — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) November 22, 2017

His nephew, Jack Cassidy also addressed fans thanking them for their love and support.

“Thank you all for the love and support your giving my uncle, my family, and me… The responses have been sincerely beautiful!” he tweeted.