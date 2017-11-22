Menu
Like many others, Danny Bonaduce is mourning the loss of musician and “The Partridge Family” co-star David Cassidy.

On Nov. 21, Cassidy passed away in a Florida hospital after being admitted days earlier. He was 67 years old and suffered from dementia complicated by liver and kidney failure. His family confirmed the news of his death with a statement shortly after his passing.


“On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy. David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years,” the statement read.

As news of Cassidy’s death made headlines, many of his famous friends and fans took to social media to mourn him.

Bonaduce, who played Cassidy’s on-screen little brother Danny Partridge on “The Partridge Family” for four seasons, took to Twitter early Thursday morning and shared a photo of the two together.

“I have known, loved, and admired David Cassidy for 48 out of my 58 years. He has been as kind to me as any real brother could ever be. We’ve been through a lot together and he was always there for me. This loss is huge. RIP my dear friend,” Bonaduce wrote.

Bonaduce was joined by several of the former teen heartthrob’s famous fans in tributes posted to social media.

His nephew, Jack Cassidy also addressed fans thanking them for their love and support.

“Thank you all for the love and support your giving my uncle, my family, and me… The responses have been sincerely beautiful!” he tweeted.

