Hayley Hasselhoff is all grown up and leaving little to the imagination in a racy new spread for SLiNK magazine.

The 25-year-old model reportedly told the magazine that she wanted to pose for the sultry photos to help other women love their bodies.





“We as women need to love our bodies for all that they give us, not only what they show,” she said. “We all have moments of doubt in our body but we must rise above and love our bodies for all that they are.”

The photoshoot also left Hasselhoff feeling pretty “empowered.”

“During this shoot, I was empowered to wear lingerie and love all of my body’s flaws in that moment,” she said.

SLiNK shared a sneak peek of their most recent “cover babe” on social media and the photo is hot!

“It is important for me to live a life where I appreciate and love my curves,” she said.

In the comments section of the Instagram photo, fans went nuts over how gorgeous Hasselhoff looked in the photo.

“Knockout looks SOOOO good on Hayley!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻,” the lingerie designer, Scantilly wrote on the image.

A fan added, “Such a beauty slay momma!”

Before the images were released, Hasselhoff teased fans with a little behind-the-scenes sneak peek. Using only a fire emoji, Hasselhoff shared a super sexy shot wearing a black lingerie ensemble.

“@slinkmagazine we’ve got something special in store 😏,” she wrote in the comments, teasing fans even more.

