It’s a sea of black as stars pour in for the 75th annual Golden Globes, and celebrities aren’t afraid to speak their mind.





Celebrities coordinated their black wardrobe as a part of the Time’s Up movement. According to the New York Times, the organized campaign aims to fight sexual harassment, assault and inequality for women in all workplaces.

On the red carpet, Debra Messing openly criticized E! while being interviewed by E! host Giuliana Rancic.

“I was just so shocked to hear that E! doesn’t believe in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts,” said Messing.

The interaction got even more awkward when Messing continued, “I mean, I miss Catt Sadler. And so, we stand with her.”

Sadler is a former host at E! According to TMZ, she left the network after she learned her male counterpart, Jason Kennedy, was paid nearly double her salary for years.

To make it worse, Rancic didn’t acknowledge the Sadler issue, and quickly moved on with another question.

Looks like it’s going to be a very interesting night.

Debra Messing on E!: "I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn't believe in paying their female cohosts the same as their male cohosts." pic.twitter.com/aKQynOTvkE — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) January 7, 2018

This week, celebrities flooded social media with information and images about the movement. A GoFundMe page has raised more than $15 million for the Times’ Up Legal Defense Fund, which will “provide subsidized legal support to women and men who have experienced sexual harassment, assault or abuse in the workplace,” according to the organization.