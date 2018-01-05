Demi Lovato isn’t letting her insecurities stop her from feeling happiness.

Lovato, 25, shared a photo and powerful message to Instagram Thursday, celebrating her progress since being diagnosed with an eating disorder in 2010.

“So, I’m insecure about my legs in this picture but I’m posting it because I look so happy and this year I’ve decided I’m letting go of my perfectionism and embracing freedom from self criticism,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself soaking up some sun on the beach.”

Lovato has been open about her struggles with an eating disorder and her recovery from substance abuse.

“Learning to love my body the way it is is challenging but life changing. Giving up my eating disorder has been the most challenging journey of my life but I work every day towards solid recovery even if I mess up sometimes. Today I’m feeling strong. You all can do it too. It IS possible. Thank you God for this new chapter in my life,” she continued.

Lovato spoke about her struggles in her YouTube documentary, “Simply Complicated.”

“The food came first, when I was 8 years old and my little sister was born, a lot of the attention was taken off me and onto my little sister,” said Lovato. “I had started working at that time and was under a lot of stress so I would bake cookies for my family, and I would eat all of them and nobody would have any to eat. That was my first memory of food being that medicine for me.”

Lovato hopes sharing her struggles will help others.

Watch the documentary below: