In honor of the first and last movie they did together, Carrie Fisher's daughter is sharing a touching memory
Remember back in August of 2015 when Lenny Krazitz suffered a wardrobe malfunction on stage in Stockholm, Sweden? Kravitz was strumming away on his guitar while performing his hit song “American Woman” when he squatted down to get a closer look at his adoring fans in the front row– but his pants ripped and the audience was treated to a sight that more than justified the price of admission.


Lenny was up there literally on stage rocking out with his cock out. Naturally, a fan caught the whole thing on video and the footage immediately went viral. And rightly so, it was all kinds of hilarious.

The incident became known as “Penisgate,” and Kravitz took on the chin. He even shared a humorous text message from his good buddy, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler.

“You never showed me that s**t,” Tyler texted, referring to Kravitz’s intimate piercing.

An event as traumatizing and embarrassing as that would permanently damage most people, but not Lenny Krazitz. Whereas Janet Jackson no doubt took precautions to prevent another wardrobe malfunction damaging her career any further in the wake of the Super bowl fiasco, Kravitz was unfazed by his accident, according to his recent interview with Mr. Porter.

“I didn’t rip them,” he stressed. “They became ripped. It was fine. But it was a little cold in Sweden. I would’ve warmed it up a little, had I known.”

At another point in the chat, Kravitz responds honestly to a question about his current underwear situation.

“Do I have any underwear on now? No,” Kravitz informed the inquisitive interviewer. “Thus the problems that I incur.”

Clearly he didn’t learn his lesson.

