Reese Witherspoon shares her favorite picks for this year's Wreath Witherspoon
This week, Walt Disney World unveiled the newest member of The Hall of Presidents, Donald J. Trump, and after video of the Magic Kingdom’s newly updated attraction was posted online, the internet collectively lost it.


The popular attraction had been closed since January so that Disney could add its newest member, but the attraction had a soft opening on Monday, and that’s when images of the animatronic President Trump started hitting the internet.

A video of the attraction shows the United States’ first president, George Washington, introducing the nation’s 45th president. The animatronic President Trump then delivers a monologue, which Trump, himself, recorded just as every president has done since the early 1990s.

“From the beginning, America has been a nation defined by its people. At our founding, it was the American people who rose up to defend our freedoms and win our independence. It was why our Founders began our great Constitution with three very simple words: ‘We the people.’ Since that moment, each generation of Americans has taken its place in the defense of our freedom, our flag and our nation under God. These are the achievements of the American spirit—the spirit of a people who fought and died to bring the blessings of liberty to all our people. Above all, to be an American is to be an optimist, to believe that we can always do better and that the best days of our great nation are still ahead of us,” the animatronic Trump told the Magic Kingdom crowd. “It’s a privilege to serve as the president of the United States, to stand here among so many great leaders of our past, and to work on behalf of the American people.”

The internet, unsurprisingly, had a lot to say after photos and videos of the attraction’s newest member were released, and most of the comments were uncomplimentary.

Elizabeth Vale About the author:
Elizabeth Vale is a contributor for Rare.
