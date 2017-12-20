This week, Walt Disney World unveiled the newest member of The Hall of Presidents, Donald J. Trump, and after video of the Magic Kingdom’s newly updated attraction was posted online, the internet collectively lost it.





The popular attraction had been closed since January so that Disney could add its newest member, but the attraction had a soft opening on Monday, and that’s when images of the animatronic President Trump started hitting the internet.

A video of the attraction shows the United States’ first president, George Washington, introducing the nation’s 45th president. The animatronic President Trump then delivers a monologue, which Trump, himself, recorded just as every president has done since the early 1990s.

“From the beginning, America has been a nation defined by its people. At our founding, it was the American people who rose up to defend our freedoms and win our independence. It was why our Founders began our great Constitution with three very simple words: ‘We the people.’ Since that moment, each generation of Americans has taken its place in the defense of our freedom, our flag and our nation under God. These are the achievements of the American spirit—the spirit of a people who fought and died to bring the blessings of liberty to all our people. Above all, to be an American is to be an optimist, to believe that we can always do better and that the best days of our great nation are still ahead of us,” the animatronic Trump told the Magic Kingdom crowd. “It’s a privilege to serve as the president of the United States, to stand here among so many great leaders of our past, and to work on behalf of the American people.”

RELATED: A CNN host took a potshot at how Donald Trump drinks water — “I hold it like a man”

The internet, unsurprisingly, had a lot to say after photos and videos of the attraction’s newest member were released, and most of the comments were uncomplimentary.

CONSPIRACY THEORY TIME@WaltDisneyWorld suffered immense delays in rolling out @realDonaldTrump into the Hall of Presidents. Rumor was they had a @HillaryClinton animatronic ready to go. I think these pictures speak for them self… pic.twitter.com/M7PZBGsPtM — Alex Melton (@TheMelton) December 19, 2017

The more I see of Disney's 'Hall of Presidents' Trump, the more I'm convinced they made a Hillary one first and had to redo it pic.twitter.com/vJTMnZPak8 — maple cocaine (@historyinflicks) December 19, 2017

The Donald Trump robot at the Hall of Presidents looks almost as deranged as the real Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/QmuSgV8EwW — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) December 19, 2017

Whomever the person is that designed the @realDonaldTrump animatronic at the Hall of Presidents @WaltDisneyWorld, …all I can say is: "WELCOME TO THE RESISTANCE" 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7u5r5ZpPHi — Fernand R. Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) December 19, 2017

Disney finally put Trump in the Hall of Presidents and the others are all “can you believe this schmuck” pic.twitter.com/cpn3N3kxfe — shauna (@goldengateblond) December 19, 2017

Disney was so sure Hillary would win they just made a Hillary robot for their hall of presidents and when Trump won they just put a trump skin over it and it looks like something straight from hell pic.twitter.com/IixdGd2WpE — Mr. Beginning To Feel A Lot Like Christmas (@mrfeelswildride) December 19, 2017

Why did they add Mrs. Doubtfire to the Hall of Presidents? pic.twitter.com/P6hsCJ8XrZ — Jake Fogelnest (@jakefogelnest) December 19, 2017

RELATED: He called Trump a “bum” in the past, and now LeBron James is doubling down