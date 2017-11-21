Duane “Dog” Chapman is trying to remember the vows he made to his wife Beth as she undergoes the fight for her life.





Beth Chapman revealed she had been diagnosed with stage 2 throat cancer in September after a “nagging cough” made her go to the doctor for a check up. Later that month, doctors removed a “plum-sized” tumor from her throat in a 12-hour procedure. She know says that early detection is key in others who may be battling cancer and she hopes that by speaking out about her journey, she can educate others to go to the doctor early.

Dog has been by his wife’s side as she fights for her life, and in a new interview with PEOPLE, he said that the pledge they made to each other 11 years ago has seemed especially salient lately. (They had been together 16 years before tying the knot).

“When we made a pledge many years ago, I said I’d love her in sickness and in health until death do us part. And that truth has really, really come alive in my mind. And I have to stand on that; I gave her an oath that I would love her forever. And thank God it’s not till death do us part at this point,” he said.

The couple told the publication that they are relying on their relationship with God to help get through this difficult time.

“I take it one day at a time,” Chapman said. “And I believe in the power of prayer.”

Dog added that he knows “she can beat this,” and since her diagnosis, he has been trying not to burden her with his own issues

“My little pains are nothing compared to what she’s going through,” he said. “I just want our fans to say prayers for Beth.”

Since the diagnosis and her surgery, Chapman said that she has received an overwhelming amount of love and support from her fans.

“I’ll have people come to me and tell me that they had cancer, or that a loved one had it. Everyone has been affected by this disease,” she said.

The couple documented her cancer battle in the upcoming series, “Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives” and in the sneak peek, Chapman opened up about the first time she heard the diagnosis.

“As I start this battle, I don’t see a lot of optimism,” she said to the camera at the beginning of the preview. “They give me 50/50 chances.”

“Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives” premieres Nov. 27 on A&E.