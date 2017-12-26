Everyone’s favorite TV doctor shared an adorable family photo on Christmas Day — and revealed to the world that he’s really just a big kid at heart!





“Christmas morning!,” Dr. Oz captioned a photo of himself embracing two of his toddler grandchildren. “Who is more excited: the grandkids or me?!”

Dr. Oz posed for his festive family photo with his two eldest grandkids, but the Oz family recently welcomed a new bundle of joy when the doc’s daughter Daphne gave birth to her third child — baby Domenica Celine Jovanovic — on Monday, Dec. 4, at 9:52 a.m. in New York City, PEOPLE reported.

“Mom and Domenica are both happy and healthy, enjoying a little afternoon nap together,” a representative told PEOPLE, who also revealed that baby Domenica measured 23 inches and weighed 8 lbs., 11 oz.

Daphne shared this adorable picture with her Instagram followers:

A few weeks before giving birth, Daphne celebrated her 38th week of pregnancy with a nude Instagram selfie that featured plenty of baby bump.

“Well…we are very close now. 193 lbs. (so my doctor tells me—I don’t own a scale),” the 31-year-old mom-to-be wrote. “Definitively not all baby.”

“I have collages of each baby growing in my belly and try to write myself little reminders of what it felt like to know their movements and the excitement of holding them inside me before I got to know the actual people that would emerge,” she said.

To maintain some modesty, Oz strategically placed some doodles over her private areas. She explained:

i decided to share it with all of you because the female body is worth so much more than objectification, scrutiny, comparison, hatred…we do so much in this skin. we all have complex relationships with the history of how we get comfortable living in and owning it. mine has been a long, winding journey forward and back and forward again. and then there are moments like this that are a perfect duality: heavy and light, exhausted and exhilarated, unrecognizable and yet distinctly me (plus someone else).

