Drew Barrymore took a walk down memory lane by recreating some of her most famous childhood red carpet looks for InStyle’s February edition, and she completely pulled off the challenge.
“We are recreating looks from a very specific time period in my life from when I’m about five to 10, which would be about 1980 to 1985,” she explained to the magazine. “From a young age I was overly passionate and thought everything lived and died in a professional atmosphere because, back then, it was really all I had. I didn’t have a family. I’ve been working as long as I can remember.”
The actress’s recreated looks include many of her “Little Drew” outfits, including the pink tulle dress she wore to the 1983 Academy Awards, the bucket-hat she sported during a 1984 Vanity Fair shoot and many, many more.
These memories make me so happy. And I am happy that I haven’t aged like an old leather bag. Have not touched my face ever! People have said I have here and there, funny enough. But I haven’t. I’ve just lived the exact life I wanted. Some messy. Some valiant. But this is just me. Plain old me over a span of almost 40 years!
It also doesn’t hurt when you have @anthony.maule @markishkreli @fulviafarolfi @caseynails and stylist Catherine Newell Hanson putting you together! I had just finished Santa Clarita diet! I was making up for lost time and eating everything i wanted!!And I was like “sorry I am a size 10 so please don’t stuff me into sample runway sizes!” I was living my bliss and ate during the shoot and had a glass of wine and just enjoyed myself. It is a Cinderella dream to work with the level of professionalism that @laurabrown99 and @instylemagazine do and have. I knew I was in the best hands.
“I’ve grown and changed and evolved throughout the years, but I’m not, in spirit, that different from the kid in the pictures wearing giant poofy dresses,” she admitted. “I just had a lot of rebellion that had to calm down.”
@instylemagazine @laurabrown99 told me when we were to do our next cover, “it should have a theme” Laura and I have worked together and known each other for almost 20 years! So I started sharing ideas. She loved my story of #oldstorageunitday because it has all this throwback vibe. So then we came up with childhood photo’s and the clothes being interpreted in today’s designer clothes. Fashion always comes full circle. So here it is. Five sub covers that capture me in my youth in a modern twist.
This day was just so fun!!! So I just let go and played. Kind of the way I did when I was a kid. I didn’t care about how it looked. I cared about how it felt. If it felt bad, then I knew it was wrong and had to parent myself. If it felt free without harm to others, than I embraced that feeling. If there was scrutiny or judgment… I examined where it was coming from, and then let it go. We all know ourselves better than others. And to be kind and brave is what matters. And Free and blissful. And silly as silly gets! Obviously. I loved re visiting my life on this day. And I can honestly say I am a happy adult. I have to fight like a mega warrior for that happiness. But what comes easy? Nothing.
Now with children of her own, Barrymore also opened up about how she’s not looking for a relationship because motherhood is so fulfilling.
“My daughters are so fulfilling that I feel like my cup is just avalanching over. If love took on a physical analogy form, I’d be an overstuffed turkey or piñata,” she shared. “So I’m not really hungry for it at this moment. I don’t think I would have ever known that I could be this content, this whole, without being in a romantic relationship. That would have been a surprise to my younger self.”