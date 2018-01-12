Menu
Ellen DeGeneres revealed on her show Thursday that she’s currently recuperating after suffering a heartbreaking loss: the passing of her father.

“I lost my dad this week… He had a good, long life, and he lived his life exactly how he wanted,” she told the audience of her show on Thursday in regard to her father, who was a Christian Scientist and never went to a doctor his whole life. “And he lived to be 92.”


“He was very proud of me. He loved this show, and he was a kind man, a very accepting man. There was not one bone of judgement in his body,” she continued. “He was very funny. I think my brother Vance and I got our sense of humor from him.”

DeGeneres went on to say that the pair had a special bond and that he was particularly fond of her work in the entertainment business, especially since their family had taken a trip to tour Warner Bros. studio when she was young.

“We only took one family vacation. When I was a little girl, we came to this lot, to the Warner Bros. lot, and took the tour and went around. And now I work on the Warner Bros. lot and have my own stage with my name on it, so he was really proud of that,” she said. “Before he passed away, I got to talk to him, so I got to say goodbye to him, and I was leaving the building and I looked back and there was a rainbow over the Warner Bros. studio.”

Her father is survived by her brother and her mother, Betty, who is often seen in the audience of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Carlin Becker About the author:
Carlin Becker is an Associate Content Editor at Rare. Follow her on Twitter @_carlbeck.
