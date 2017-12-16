Menu
Roseanne cast Read this Next

"Roseanne" is coming back a lot sooner than you may have expected!
Advertisement

There have been whispers about whether or not popular actor and former WWE star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will run for president.

He has even hinted at the prospect himself.


But most recently, the “Jumanji” actor got real about his true ambitions.

RELATED: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson finally speaks up about his “Fast and Furious” feud with Tyrese Gibson

Appearing on “Ellen” this week, she asked “seriously, would you run?” and he responded, “I’m seriously considering it, yes.”

The daytime show crowd immediately cheered his answer.

All jokes aside, Johnson seems genuine in his ambitions.

In an interview with Variety, Johnson spoke more closely about what the prospect of him running would look like.

“Realistically, as we go into 2018, when you look at my slate as we’re developing and shooting into 2019 and 2020, the slate goes deep into 2021, so it feels like the realistic consideration would be 2024,” he said.

RELATED: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson pays his respects to Robin Williams with an embarrassing story

“It was never something that I trumpeted and beat my chest and ever said publicly, ‘This is what I’m going to do,’ but as that story picked up, Americans picked it up and there was this sentiment of, ‘We’re not joking, and we would really love the idea if you would run.'”

He continues: “In that, I knew I had to listen to the people and really, really think about it. That’s where I’m at right now — I’m well aware politics is not the business I’m in, so the best thing I can do is continuing to listen and learn as much as I can.”

Dwayne Johnson arrives at the World Premiere Of “San Andreas” held at the TCL Chinese Theater on Tuesday, May 26, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rob Latour/Invision/AP)

This is no confirmation that he will in fact run, but the fact he’s considering it is something.

Fans of his are sure to be excited.

The Rock just made another announcement about running for president in 2020 Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon
Betsi Fores About the author:
Betsi Fores is the managing editor for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @ejfores.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Toast to the holiday season with these sweet and festive Christmosas

Toast to the holiday season with these sweet and festive Christmosas

Mark Hamill tweets very strong words to people thinking about spoiling “The Last Jedi”

Mark Hamill tweets very strong words to people thinking about spoiling “The Last Jedi”

A Florida police officer used a taser on a middle school girl during an altercation

A Florida police officer used a taser on a middle school girl during an altercation

My husband and I learned a painful lesson about holiday travel with kids — don’t do what we did

My husband and I learned a painful lesson about holiday travel with kids — don’t do what we did

Omarosa goes to war with Robin Roberts after being called out on live TV

Omarosa goes to war with Robin Roberts after being called out on live TV

Celebrity chef Mario Batali is in hot water for an apology for his sexual misconduct that included a “holiday-inspired” addition
People

Celebrity chef Mario Batali is in hot water for an apology for his sexual misconduct that included a “holiday-inspired” addition

After his big engagement news, Prince Harry steps out by himself for the Sovereign’s Parade
The Royal Family

After his big engagement news, Prince Harry steps out by himself for the Sovereign’s Parade

,
Tia Mowry was asked if she and her husband pray together, then she broke down in tears
People

Tia Mowry was asked if she and her husband pray together, then she broke down in tears

,
“Roseanne” is coming back a lot sooner than you may have expected!
People

“Roseanne” is coming back a lot sooner than you may have expected!

Advertisement