There have been whispers about whether or not popular actor and former WWE star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will run for president.

He has even hinted at the prospect himself.





But most recently, the “Jumanji” actor got real about his true ambitions.

Appearing on “Ellen” this week, she asked “seriously, would you run?” and he responded, “I’m seriously considering it, yes.”

The daytime show crowd immediately cheered his answer.

All jokes aside, Johnson seems genuine in his ambitions.

In an interview with Variety, Johnson spoke more closely about what the prospect of him running would look like.

“Realistically, as we go into 2018, when you look at my slate as we’re developing and shooting into 2019 and 2020, the slate goes deep into 2021, so it feels like the realistic consideration would be 2024,” he said.

