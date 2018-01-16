Olympic gold medalist and “Dancing with the Stars” winner Simone Biles is opening up about her own alleged abuse at the hands of former Team USA doctor Larry Nassar.





Biles shared her story in a lengthy post to social media on Jan. 15.

“Most of you know me as a happy, giggly and energetic girl. But lately…I’ve felt a bit broken and the more I try to shut off the voice in my head the louder it screams. I am not afraid to tell my story anymore,” she wrote. “I too am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar. Please believe me when I say it was a lot harder to first speak those words out loud than it is now to put them on paper. There are many reasons that I have been reluctant to share my story, but I know now it is not my fault.”

She called Nassar’s “special treatment” “unacceptable, disgusting and abusive” and said she had wondered whether being a victim was her own fault.

“No, I will not and should not carry the guilt that belongs to Larry Nassar, USAG and others,” she wrote.

Biles continued, “After hearing the brave stories of my friends and other survivors, I know that this horrific experience does not define me.”

The gymnast promised herself and fans that she will never give up and stated she has “never been a quitter.”

“I won’t let one man, and the others that enabled him … steal my love and joy,” she vowed. “We need to know why this was able to take place for so long and to so many of us. We need to make sure something like this never happens again.”

Biles asked for privacy as she processes and continues “to work through the pain.”

Fellow Nassar accuser Aly Raisman took to Twitter following Biles statement and shared her support. Posting a photo of the gymnasts together holding hands, Raisman tweeted “ ” in solidarity.

In December, Nassar was sentenced to 60 years in prison for child pornography crimes. Sentencing for cases related to his molestation of several gymnasts in his care is set for January.

