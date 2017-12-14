Menu
GettyImages-890660708 Read this Next

Kevin Hart admits being caught cheating on his current wife was “a gut-punch from God," but has no regrets about cheating on his first wife
Advertisement

On Dec. 13, PBS announced it was suspending “Dancing with the Stars” alum Tavis Smiley’s show in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations that were brought against him.


According to Variety, Smiley had sexual relationships with many employees and was accused of “creating a verbally abusive and threatening environment” in the workplace. Some of the employees he allegedly engaged in physical relationships were reportedly afraid of losing their jobs if they came forward about their relationship with him.

In the wake of the news, PBS said it was suspending his late-night talk show.

“Effective today, PBS has indefinitely suspended distribution of ‘Tavis Smiley,’ produced by TS Media, an independent production company,” the network said in a statement to PEOPLE. “PBS engaged an outside law firm to conduct an investigation immediately after learning of troubling allegations regarding Mr. Smiley. This investigation included interviews with witnesses as well as with Mr. Smiley. The inquiry uncovered multiple, credible allegations of conduct that is inconsistent with the values and standards of PBS, and the totality of this information led to today’s decision.”

RELATED: “Super Size Me” star admits he is “part of the problem” in Hollywood before anything came out about him

The former season 19 “Dancing with the Stars” competitor denied the allegations brought against him following PBS’s decision.

“I have the utmost respect for women and celebrate the courage of those who have come forth to tell their truth. To be clear, I have never groped, coerced, or exposed myself inappropriately to any workplace colleague in my entire broadcast career, covering 6 networks over 30 years,” his statement said, in part. “Never. Ever. Never.”

Smiley said that after he threatened to bring on a lawsuit, the network agreed to hear his side of the story.

“If having a consensual relationship with a colleague years ago is the stuff that leads to this kind of public humiliation and personal destruction, heaven help us. The PBS investigators refused to review any of my personal documentation, refused to provide me the names of any accusers, refused to speak to my current staff, and refused to provide me any semblance of due process to defend myself against allegations from unknown sources. Their mind was made up. Almost immediately following the meeting, this story broke in Varietyas an ‘exclusive.’ Indeed, I learned more about these allegations reading the Variety story than the PBS investigator shared with me, the accused, in our 3 hour face to face meeting,” the statement continued.

Smiley stated that “PBS overreacted and conducted a biased and sloppy investigation, which led to a rush to judgement.”

Read his entire statement here.

“DWTS” alum Tavis Smiley responds after PBS pulls his show following harassment allegations AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File
Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Sarah Huckabee Sanders denies that one of Washington’s top republicans is getting out

Sarah Huckabee Sanders denies that one of Washington’s top republicans is getting out

A woman fearing her boyfriend’s suicide went too far to stop him — now he’s the one mourning

A woman fearing her boyfriend’s suicide went too far to stop him — now he’s the one mourning

A teen and her unborn baby paid with their lives after a drunk firefighter got behind the wheel

A teen and her unborn baby paid with their lives after a drunk firefighter got behind the wheel

This banker overcame homelessness, and now is fighting for a World Boxing title

This banker overcame homelessness, and now is fighting for a World Boxing title

Dennis Rodman finally realizes what everyone else already knows about Kim Jong-un

Dennis Rodman finally realizes what everyone else already knows about Kim Jong-un

“Melrose Place’s” Amy Locane-Bovenizer calls her sentence for a fatal drunk-driving accident a “gift”
People

“Melrose Place’s” Amy Locane-Bovenizer calls her sentence for a fatal drunk-driving accident a “gift”

,
Monaco’s adorable twins are bringing us holiday cheer with this adorable Christmas card
People

Monaco’s adorable twins are bringing us holiday cheer with this adorable Christmas card

,
Actress Halle Berry is “done with love” following split from her boyfriend after just a few months
People

Actress Halle Berry is “done with love” following split from her boyfriend after just a few months

,
There’s one royal Christmas tradition animal lover Meghan Markle might not be OK with
The Royal Family

There’s one royal Christmas tradition animal lover Meghan Markle might not be OK with

,
Advertisement