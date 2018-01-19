Kym Johnson Herjavec is enjoying some fun in the sun before the arrival of her twins with “Shark Tank” hubby Robert Herjavec!

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro showed off her growing baby bump while on a beach vacation on Instagram on Jan. 18.





“Sun’s out, Bumps out! ☀️👙🌺 #twins #25weekspregnant#babymoon,” she wrote alongside the shot of herself standing in front of the picturesque backdrop of the ocean and mountains, wearing an adorable off the shoulder blue polka dot bikini.

The twins will be the first for Johnson Herjavec and fourth and fifth for Herjavec who has three other children from a previous marriage.

The couple, who wed in the summer 2016, announced they are expecting twins in December 2016 with a sweet photo of one of the twins giving a thumbs up in the ultra-sound.

“It’s a thumbs up,” the mom-to-be wrote at the time.

"It's a thumbs up" 👍🏻🤰💕 A post shared by Kym Herjavec (@kymherjavec5678) on Dec 11, 2017 at 10:54am PST

The “DWTS” pro has also been sharing many of her pregnancy workouts on Instagram with fans. On Wednesday, she shared her #workoutwednesday and let fans know she is still staying fit while carrying the twins.

“#workoutwednesday I have a new blog up on my website thebodbykym.com ! Check out how I’m trying to stay fit through my pregnancy 🤰🏃‍♀️#24weekspregnant#everybodisbeautiful #twins @julie_kozak@labeautymakeup @aloyoga,” she wrote.