“Dancing with the Stars” pro Val Chmerkovskiy opened up about his grandmother’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis in an emotional post to fans on Instagram.

The dance pro shared the heart-wrenching photo of himself hugging his grandmother on Friday night.





“Oh how life can be so cruel sometimes. How can someone so full of life. So full of magic. How can someone that spent a lifetime surviving, fighting, providing, nurturing, smiling, dancing, laughing…. be losing her memory her mind. Alzheimer’s might be taking your mind but it will never take away your heart. It will never take away your grandkids and their love for you. It will never take away the pride I have when I think of you. It will never take away the warmth, the wave of gratitude the love I feel when I get to embrace you,” he wrote.

Chmerkovskiy continued, “Those few precious times that still remain between us, I will cherish forever after our time is up. I’m so grateful for the times we shared the guidance, the love, and the friendship that we built. I love you so much, and at times like these when I get to visit my precious grandma I can’t help but think.. oh how beautiful life can be sometimes. #life #grandma #takecareofyourlovedones.”

Fans were quick to reach out to the star in the comments section of the post and share their thoughts and prayers for his ailing grandmother. A few commenters even shared their own stories of watching a loved one succumb to the disease.

“Alzheimer’s is such a SAD disease. I am texting right now with a friend who has to drop her mother in law off at a memory care facility earlier this month. It is just heart breaking. My heart goes out to families who have to deal with this. 💕,” one fan shared.

Another wrote, “Sending love, hugs and patience for you and your family! Went through this with my mom. A very hard disease to have to see your loved ones go through. #rememberthegooddays.”

“My grandmother had Alzheimer’s. We kept her at home and as a 12 year old I moved in with her. It was horrible watching her slip away. The disease stole every memory, every thing [sic] that she was. She never met a stranger, she loved her family, she took care of everyone…..it was so unfair. She lived with it for 10 years before she passed. We loved her and cared for her at home. I miss her daily and she passed 11 years ago. My heart goes out to your family. I understand. Many blessings,” one commenter wrote of her own grandmother.