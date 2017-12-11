Menu
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi were forced to evacuate their California home as fires continue to burn in the state.

DeGeneres alerted fans that she had evacuated with a statement posted to Twitter.


“Our house is under threat of being burned. We just had to evacuate our pets. I’m praying for everyone in our community and thankful to all the incredible firefighters,” she wrote with a link to the live coverage.

Fans were quick to send their prayers to the TV host in the replies section of her tweet.

“I’m praying for you and your Family! I live in Fargo ND! You and your furry friends are welcome to stay with us for as long as you want!!! Love you!! Stay safe,” one fan wrote.

RELATED: Christie Brinkley’s daughter says she found empowerment in modeling after discovering her “sexy side”

Another added, “Sending you prayers and love, Ellen, Portia & animal family! Be safe, famous people who make the rest of us feel like part of your family! #EllenDeGeneres #ellenspets.”

DeGeneres is among many of Hollywood’s stars who have been tweeting for residents of California to evacuate.

