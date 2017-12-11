Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi were forced to evacuate their California home as fires continue to burn in the state.

DeGeneres alerted fans that she had evacuated with a statement posted to Twitter.





“Our house is under threat of being burned. We just had to evacuate our pets. I’m praying for everyone in our community and thankful to all the incredible firefighters,” she wrote with a link to the live coverage.

Fans were quick to send their prayers to the TV host in the replies section of her tweet.

“I’m praying for you and your Family! I live in Fargo ND! You and your furry friends are welcome to stay with us for as long as you want!!! Love you!! Stay safe,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Sending you prayers and love, Ellen, Portia & animal family! Be safe, famous people who make the rest of us feel like part of your family! #EllenDeGeneres #ellenspets.”

DeGeneres is among many of Hollywood’s stars who have been tweeting for residents of California to evacuate.

If you live anywhere in Southern California, your life is being impacted by the fires today. Please be careful and make room for the firefighters. They are our heroes. #SkirballFire — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 6, 2017

The #SkirballFire looks intense. Sending prayers to all of the heroic + courageous firefighters + first responders in LA. pic.twitter.com/bTXWUNFGF9 — COMMON (@common) December 6, 2017

We are out & safe. Thank you to @LAFD for getting us up & alerting us to the evacuation so early & efficiently. My thoughts & prayers are with everyone affected by these fires. I pray all our homes & families continue to be safe as the fires rage on… 🙏🙏❤️❤️ #SkirballFire — Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) December 6, 2017

#SkirballFire

Los Angeles, if you don’t need to drive anywhere this morning, please don't. Keep roads clear for first responders and those in neighborhoods that need to evacuate. Stay safe. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) December 6, 2017

Thoughts are with those in #LosAngeles and surrounding areas affected by #SkirballFire. Please heed cautions, evacuate as required, help one another and stay safe! pic.twitter.com/094JB6jjOz — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) December 6, 2017

Coming home to the images from the #SkirballFire. My God. Stay safe, LA. Prayers and heart with first responders. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 6, 2017

Friends and neighbors affected by the fires all over CA, please listen to local radio/news stations and be ready to evacuate. Shoutout to the @LAFD, and many other brave CA firefighters who are working tirelessly to contain this mess. ❤️ #Skirballfire #CreekFire #LAfire — Steve Zaragoza (@stevezaragoza) December 6, 2017

Thinking about all affected & those who could be affected by the California wildfires. If you live near a fire, make sure you're prepared, & stay safe.https://t.co/FOKYxlk9z7 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 9, 2017

So grateful for the firefighters risking their lives in the SoCal fires. You can offer support by donating to @CAFireFound #SkirballFire #CreekFire & #ThomasFire https://t.co/ZEV63xxzy5 — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) December 8, 2017