Menu
ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars” Season 23 Finale – Arrivals Read this Next

Sasha Farber is every groom-to-be as he and Emma Slater finalize plans for their upcoming wedding
Advertisement

Elton John is in “shock” after announcing the death of his mother.

The 70-year-old performer shared a photo of the pair on his social media announcing his loss on early Monday morning.


RELATED: Elton John shares the “incredible” attribute Prince Harry inherited from his mother Princess Diana

He wrote, “So sad to say that my mother passed away this morning. I only saw her last Monday and I am in shock. Travel safe Mum. Thank-you for everything. I will miss you so much. Love, Elton.”

John’s heartbreaking loss came mere months after the “Tiny Dancer” singer reconciled with his estranged mother, Sheila Farebrother. According to the Daily Mail, the once-close knit pair had not spoken for nearly nine years until they reconnected in May of this year. The long estrangement was reportedly a result of Farebrother remaining in contact with friends her son had fallen out with, reported Hello Magazine. John and his mother had been extremely close beforehand, especially since his father was primarily absent from his life. Sheila and her husband, Fred Farebrother, were reportedly one of the biggest supporters of John’s singer/songwriter career and helped him get a job as a pub pianist as a teenager, reported the Daily Mail.

RELATED: After years of estrangement, Elton John reconnected with his mother just in time for Mother’s Day

John was reportedly performing in Barcelona, Spain, before he heard news of his mother’s death. It is currently unknown if the performer was aware of his mother being previously sick.

John announced that he and his mother had reunited by sharing a throwback photo of them together on Twitter for Mother’s Day, saying, “Dear Mum, Happy Mother’s Day! So happy we are back in touch. Love, Elton xo #MothersDay.”

John has not said if he will be cancelling the remainder of his performances, including one on Dec. 5 in Hamburg, Germany.

Christabel Duah About the author:
Christabel is a twenty-something graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University. She's a big fan of writing, television, movies, general pop culture and complaining about how they've annoyed her. Long live the Oxford comma.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Serena Williams returns to the tennis court for the first time since welcoming daughter Alexis Olympia

Serena Williams returns to the tennis court for the first time since welcoming daughter Alexis Olympia

Here’s how much Robert Mueller’s probe is costing the American taxpayer

Here’s how much Robert Mueller’s probe is costing the American taxpayer

Judge Andrew Napolitano breaks from his colleagues when challenged on FBI’s credibility

Judge Andrew Napolitano breaks from his colleagues when challenged on FBI’s credibility

What a cult leader dad allegedly did to his estranged family gives us the creeps

What a cult leader dad allegedly did to his estranged family gives us the creeps

We now know who Prince Harry picked to serve as best man in his upcoming wedding to Meghan Markle

We now know who Prince Harry picked to serve as best man in his upcoming wedding to Meghan Markle

Matt Lauer’s firing has reportedly created “a really terrible vibe” at “TODAY”
People

Matt Lauer’s firing has reportedly created “a really terrible vibe” at “TODAY”

,
Serena Williams returns to the tennis court for the first time since welcoming daughter Alexis Olympia
People

Serena Williams returns to the tennis court for the first time since welcoming daughter Alexis Olympia

,
Leah Remini alleged the Church of Scientology was protecting “The Ranch” star amid rape allegations — and now he’s been fired
People

Leah Remini alleged the Church of Scientology was protecting “The Ranch” star amid rape allegations — and now he’s been fired

,
We now know who Prince Harry picked to serve as best man in his upcoming wedding to Meghan Markle
The Royal Family

We now know who Prince Harry picked to serve as best man in his upcoming wedding to Meghan Markle

,
A former “DWTS” contestant has spoken about the intense battle with depression that almost killed her
People

A former “DWTS” contestant has spoken about the intense battle with depression that almost killed her

,
Advertisement