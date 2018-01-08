Seth Meyers kicked off the 75th annual Golden Globes taking on Hollywood’s sexual harassment controversy head-on.

It’s been a rocky few months for Hollywood, with shocking sexual harassment allegations coming out against many powerful men in the industry, from executives to A-list actors.





Meyers greeted the audience all dressed in black saying, “Good evening ladies and remaining gentlemen.”

Meyers addressed the disgraced icon, saying, But don’t worry, he’ll be back in 20 years when he’s the first person ever booed during the in memoriam.”

Everyone gasped and moaned at the joke.

“It will sound like that,” joked Meyers.

Meyers also threw punches at Kevin Spacey and Woody Allen: “A naïve young woman falls in love with a disgusting sea monster,” Meyers said as he recalled the plot of “The Shape of Water.”

“I said, ‘Oh man, not another Woody Allen movie.”

Meyers also took a moment to acknowledge all the women in the room.

“People in this room worked really hard to get here, but it’s clearer than ever before that women had to work even harder,” Meyers said. “I look forward to you leading us into whatever comes next. So thank you so much for letting me say that.”