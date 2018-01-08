Menu
Screen Shot 2018-01-07 at 9.22.46 PM Read this Next

Keith Urban and Kelly Clarkson's unexpected duet at the Golden Globes left everyone with chills
Advertisement

Kirk Douglas was greeted by a standing ovation at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards.

The 101-year-old legend has been a decades-long staple in Hollywood, with a resume that boasts credits in acting, producing and directing. He is one of the last living members of Hollywood’s Golden Age of cinema.


Douglas became an internation star in the late 1940s. His sons, actor Michael Douglas and producer Joel Douglas, followed in their father’s footsteps, pursuing successful careers in Hollywood.

RELATED: Keith Urban and Kelly Clarkson’s unexpected duet at the Golden Globes left everyone with chills

On Sunday, Kirk Douglas took the stage at the Golden Globes alongside his daughter-in-law, Catherine Zeta Jones, who is married to Michael Douglas. They presented the award for Best Screenplay: Motion Picture.

“In 1991, my father-in-law, this living Hollywood legend, Kirk was recognized by they Writer’s Guild of America for his role in ending the Hollywood blacklist,” said Zeta Jones.

The audience applauded Douglas for hiring the blacklisted Dalton Trumbo to write “Spartacus.”

“I wrote a speech,” Douglas said turning to Zeta Jones, “but I don’t want to say it, because I could never follow you.”

Jessica Sooknanan About the author:
Jessica Sooknanan is the Editor of Hot Topics. Hot Topics, a top-rated TV show airing in Atlanta, Charlotte and Orlando, wraps the crazy viral stories of the week. Jessica is a graduate of the University of Georgia and joined the Rare team in 2016.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Hoda Kotb shares a heartwarming message about adoption nearly a year after bringing home Haley Joy

Hoda Kotb shares a heartwarming message about adoption nearly a year after bringing home Haley Joy

With her 96th birthday in sight, Betty White reveals her surprising secret to a long life

With her 96th birthday in sight, Betty White reveals her surprising secret to a long life

George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush’s marriage has reached a milestone that’s made presidential history

George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush’s marriage has reached a milestone that’s made presidential history

Kym Johnson Herjavec may be eating for three these days, but she’s still keeping busy in the gym

Kym Johnson Herjavec may be eating for three these days, but she’s still keeping busy in the gym

After suffering miscarriage, Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter has some very happy news to share

After suffering miscarriage, Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter has some very happy news to share

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement