Kirk Douglas was greeted by a standing ovation at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards.

The 101-year-old legend has been a decades-long staple in Hollywood, with a resume that boasts credits in acting, producing and directing. He is one of the last living members of Hollywood’s Golden Age of cinema.





Douglas became an internation star in the late 1940s. His sons, actor Michael Douglas and producer Joel Douglas, followed in their father’s footsteps, pursuing successful careers in Hollywood.

On Sunday, Kirk Douglas took the stage at the Golden Globes alongside his daughter-in-law, Catherine Zeta Jones, who is married to Michael Douglas. They presented the award for Best Screenplay: Motion Picture.

“In 1991, my father-in-law, this living Hollywood legend, Kirk was recognized by they Writer’s Guild of America for his role in ending the Hollywood blacklist,” said Zeta Jones.

The audience applauded Douglas for hiring the blacklisted Dalton Trumbo to write “Spartacus.”

“I wrote a speech,” Douglas said turning to Zeta Jones, “but I don’t want to say it, because I could never follow you.”