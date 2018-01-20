“Rich in Faith” stars and pastors Rich and DawnCheré Wilkerson are expecting their first child together, but it took nearly 8 years for their dream to become a reality.





The reality stars, who gained fame when Rich officiated Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s 2014 wedding, opened up about their 8 year struggle with fertility in a new interview with PEOPLE.

“I was told on my twenty-fifth birthday by my doctor that we would have trouble conceiving,” DawnCheré told the publication. “I honestly thought the doctor was wrong. I never dreamed it would take eight years before we heard the words, ‘You’re pregnant.’”

The long struggle with fertility put strain on the couple and while they were working through it, Rich wrote his second book, “Friend of Sinners.”

“Waiting isn’t easy but it doesn’t have to destroy your marriage.” Rich said. “We never made our relationship center around having a child.”

Eventually, their prayers were answered and DawnCheré found out she was pregnant. The couple are expecting a boy, which they shared with fans on social media in August.

“Baby Wilkerson due January 2018. They that wait on the Lord… this baby BOY was worth the wait. 📷@simplylively,” DawnChere wrote at the time.

On Jan. 16, Rich celebrated his wife’s 39th week of pregnancy with a post on Instagram.

“One week away from meeting this dude. We can’t wait. God is faithful. Proud of you @dawnchere. 📷 @ashleysixto @Alecartidiello,” he wrote.

Looking back, DawnChere told the publication that she wouldn’t change anything about their journey to parenthood.

“Rich and I have both grown in our faith and grown together through this struggle in ways we never would have otherwise. We came to a place where we realized that whether we had a child or not, we would choose to live lives of joy and purpose,” she said. “We’ve been given a gift and I want to enjoy it with those we love. Our hearts are so grateful to God. No rushing ahead; every step is a beautiful miracle.”