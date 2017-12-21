Menu
Kris Jenner is counting her blessings this holiday season.

On Dec. 20, one of Jenner’s daughters, Khloé Kardashian, confirmed that she is expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson in an emotional post on Instagram, and the reality star followed up one day later sharing her own excitement with fans.


Sharing the same photo of Kardashian’s growing baby bump, Jenner wrote, “God is so good!! I am beyond excited! What a blessing!!!!!!! ❤️#Repost @khloekardashian.”

In the original post, Kardashian thanked her boyfriend for making her a mommy.

“I still at times can’t believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned!” the mom-to-be wrote in part.

My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

This is the first child for Kardashian and second bundle of joy for Thompson. He has a son, Prince Oliver, 1, with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Jenner might have spilled the beans earlier this year when she shared a photo of adorable matching PJs she had for her grandkids. In the image, 9 pairs of pajamas can be seen but at the time, Jenner only had six grandchildren: Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick, North and Saint West and Dream Kardashian.

It looks like the other three PJs might be for Kim Kardashian West’s daughter, due as early as January, and Khloe’s baby. It is also rumored that Kylie Jenner is expecting a daughter with boyfriend Travis Scott.

Family matriarch Kris Jenner breaks her silence following Khloé Kardashian's big pregnancy news
Nicole Moschella
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
