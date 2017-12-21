Kris Jenner is counting her blessings this holiday season.

On Dec. 20, one of Jenner’s daughters, Khloé Kardashian, confirmed that she is expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson in an emotional post on Instagram, and the reality star followed up one day later sharing her own excitement with fans.





Sharing the same photo of Kardashian’s growing baby bump, Jenner wrote, “God is so good!! I am beyond excited! What a blessing!!!!!!! ❤️#Repost @khloekardashian.”

In the original post, Kardashian thanked her boyfriend for making her a mommy.

“I still at times can’t believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned!” the mom-to-be wrote in part.

This is the first child for Kardashian and second bundle of joy for Thompson. He has a son, Prince Oliver, 1, with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Jenner might have spilled the beans earlier this year when she shared a photo of adorable matching PJs she had for her grandkids. In the image, 9 pairs of pajamas can be seen but at the time, Jenner only had six grandchildren: Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick, North and Saint West and Dream Kardashian.

It looks like the other three PJs might be for Kim Kardashian West’s daughter, due as early as January, and Khloe’s baby. It is also rumored that Kylie Jenner is expecting a daughter with boyfriend Travis Scott.