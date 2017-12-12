“Booze Traveler” Jack Maxwell has Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphona.

The Travel Channel TV host opened up about his diagnosis in a stunning post to Instagram on Dec. 12.





“I have cancer,” he began alongside the image of himself receiving chemotherapy treatment. “Three little words, one big sentence. But not a death sentence, necessarily. I’m lucky. Very grateful. And just a bit competitive. It’s Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Undergoing treatment here in Arizona. Yes, chemo, savvy? Keep you posted. Thank you.”

Moments after sharing the news of the diagnosis, Maxwell’s comments section was flooded with well-wishes and prayers from fans.

“Praying for a speedy recovery, peace as you deal with this challenge, physical comfort, and for your infectious joy to spread to those around you in an uncomfortable medical setting. ❤️,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “💕 Adding you to my list. Prayers from a stranger. Be well.”

The same day that he shared his diagnosis with fans on social media, Maxwell opened up to US Weekly. He told the publication that he first learned of the diagnosis last year when he was getting a series of scans at a medical center where his stepbrother works as a physician’s assistant.

“I said, ‘I don’t have cancer. Cancer? How can I?’” he said. “I was not symptomatic. I was tired. I thought that was from traveling.”

The “Booze Traveler” said that after more tests, he learned that he was not quite in the “danger zone” despite the cancer’s growth. He is currently undergoing chemotherapy and said that he is trying to stay positive during this trying time.

“I didn’t think, ‘This is it,’ or feel bad for myself. I wasn’t going to let that happen to me. It’s not just a psychological ploy. I really just was trying to stay positive through the whole thing,” he said. He told the publication that he didn’t initially want to divulge his diagnosis and even kept it from his mom for some time. He even kept up with the filming of season 4 and only missed two days of filming.

“I’ll handle it, I’ll beat it and I’ll move on. I still have a great life,” he said. “This just feels more like a speed bump than any kind of brick wall.”

Maxwell also said that the diagnosis hasn’t kept him from enjoying a nice cocktail every now and then. It is his job, after all.

“Booze Traveler” season 4 premieres on Travel Channel on Dec. 18 at 10 p.m. ET.