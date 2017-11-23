Menu
Kelly Ripa celebrates Thanksgiving with a beautiful throwback featuring the whole family
After being secretive about her wedding to The Federalist publisher Ben Domenech on Tuesday, fans now have their first look at Meghan McCain’s wedding dress.


The “View” co-host was reportedly walked down the aisle by her father Senator John McCain in the romantic Arizona ceremony this past week. Her pals “Awkward” actor Barret Swatek and former Fox News host Katherine Timpf were among the first guests to share snaps from her big day.

In the photos, McCain is all smiles, posing with her friends. Fans got their first looks at McCain’s beautiful embroidered lace mermaid-style gown from the photos posted by Swatek and Timpf. She was really a stunning bride!

Yaaaaaaas! Congrats to @meghanmccain & @btdomenech not only on their everlasting love but also for throwing one hell of a party!!!” Timpf wrote alongside a photo of the two standing in front of an American flag backdrop. Seriously, can you think of any other decor more suited for the daughter of a senator? We think not!

RELATED: Meghan McCain argues on “The View” after Trump’s call to a military widow sparks outrages

Had the great pleasure of watching this one ☝🏼get hitched last night. My friend @meghanmccain & @btdomenech, it was a fine day, indeed 😘🇺🇸🤠,” Swatek shared with his post from her big day.

A rep for McCain confirmed the nuptials in a statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday.

“Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech were married [yesterday] at the McCain family lodge in Sedona, Arizona,” the rep said. “The bride’s father, Senator John McCain, gave her away, and they were married by John Dickerson. Following the ceremony, McCain and Domenech celebrated with dinner and dancing surrounded by their family and close friends.”

She truly did make for one beautiful bride!

(H/T E! News)

Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
Advertisement