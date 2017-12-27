Fans of the ’90s sitcom “Mad About You” have a reason to get excited after rumors have begun swirling that the comedy may be returning; unfortunately, those are still just rumors.





A number of people in the know told entertainment blog TV Line that Sony is in talks with the show’s stars, Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt. Sony produced the show for NBC, and Reiser, who co-created the series, is allegedly pushing for the return. Sony reps declined to comment.

Reiser has been teasing a return for a few months now; in October, he was on a promo tour for “Stranger Things” when he said, “If we can find the story to tell, and anybody’s interested, I’d be open to it.” When pressed he added “For years, I would’ve said, ‘Absolutely no. We never would do it,’ because I was very proud of how we ended it really well. We even told the future a little bit, so our thinking at the time was, ‘Let’s make sure we never get tempted to come back. Let’s tell them what happens,'” per a report from PEOPLE.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen just live-tweeted her awful flight, and we’re glad we’re not her

With ’90s shows like “Friends” on Netflix, a wave of nostalgia seems to have captured an audience of viewers. “Will and Grace” even returned to television this year after a long hiatus. Of course, not everybody is overjoyed with the idea, and some people took to Twitter to ask for a fresh series.

Redoing classic movies, around 10 superhero movies yearly, bringing back old TV shows and they want to bring back Mad About You. Has anyone in Hollywood had an original idea in 20 years? — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) December 27, 2017

You know what would be better than a revival of “Mad About You”? A show about a modern couple that does for 2017 what “Mad About You” did, but isn’t “Mad About You." — Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) December 27, 2017

In its prime, “Mad About You” was one of the biggest shows on television. The sitcom followed the lives of two newlywed New Yorkers as they navigated the city’s pitfalls and pleasures. The smashing success of the comedy earned it 12 Emmys, and “Friends” star Lisa Kudrow was a frequent guest on the program. Unfortunately for “Friends” fans, the chances of a reunion are almost zero, and the show’s most successful actress, Jennifer Aniston, dashed those hopes again last December.