TV star Jack Blessing passed away at his home in Chatsworth, California, after a battle with pancreatic cancer back in November, his son Ian told The Hollywood Reporter.





Blessing joined the cast of the hit ABC drama “Moonlighting” in its third season. He played a character name MacGillicuddy who worked at the Blue Moon Detective Agency run by Maddie Hayes (Cybill Shepherd) and David Addison (Bruce Willis.) His character was engaged in a humorous office rivalry with Curtis Armstrong’s Herbert, as demonstrated by the following clip:

From 1995 to 1998, Blessing played Mr. Donner, the unbalanced building manager of the main character, played by Tea Leoni, in the sitcom “The Naked Truth” in which Leoni portrayed a tabloid journalist.

More recently, Blessing assumed the role Jack Powers on ABC’s sitcom “George Lopez,” which ran from 2002 to 2007. Powers and his brother Mel (Mark Tymchyshyn) owned the Powers Aviation business that employed George Lopez’s character.

In addition to his extensive TV resume, Blessing also voice acted for characters in “Antz” (1998), “Open Season” (2006), “Bee Movie” (2007), “Megamind” (2010) and “ParaNorman” (2012), as well as appeared in movies such as “Heaven’s Gate” (1980), “Galaxy of Terror” (1981), Thirteen Days” (2000) and the Will Ferrell film “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” (2006).

