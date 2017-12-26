Menu
Luann de Lesseps Read this Next

New details on "RHONY" star's drunken hotel bedroom affair show what led to her arrest
Advertisement

TV star Jack Blessing passed away at his home in Chatsworth, California, after a battle with pancreatic cancer back in November, his son Ian told The Hollywood Reporter.


Blessing joined the cast of the hit ABC drama “Moonlighting” in its third season. He played a character name MacGillicuddy who worked at the Blue Moon Detective Agency run by Maddie Hayes (Cybill Shepherd) and David Addison (Bruce Willis.) His character was engaged in a humorous office rivalry with Curtis Armstrong’s Herbert, as demonstrated by the following clip:

From 1995 to 1998, Blessing played Mr. Donner, the unbalanced building manager of the main character, played by Tea Leoni, in the sitcom “The Naked Truth” in which Leoni portrayed a tabloid journalist.

More recently, Blessing assumed the role Jack Powers on ABC’s sitcom “George Lopez,” which ran from 2002 to 2007. Powers and his brother Mel (Mark Tymchyshyn) owned the Powers Aviation business that employed George Lopez’s character.

In addition to his extensive TV resume, Blessing also voice acted for characters in “Antz” (1998), “Open Season” (2006), “Bee Movie” (2007), “Megamind” (2010) and “ParaNorman” (2012), as well as appeared in movies such as “Heaven’s Gate” (1980), “Galaxy of Terror” (1981), Thirteen Days” (2000) and the Will Ferrell film “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” (2006).

RELATED: Pierce Brosnan shares a retro photo on social media to commemorate his 23rd Christmas with wife Keely Shaye

Norman Quarrinton About the author:
Norman is a tall stand-up comedian from the mean streets of London, England. He has performed at several prestigious venues in his brief career, including (but not limited to) The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, The Capitol City Comedy Club in Austin, and a Hooters in St. Louis. His festival ...Read more
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Drama erupts over a certain one of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s potential wedding guests

Drama erupts over a certain one of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s potential wedding guests

Paris Jackson shared a rare look at little brother Blanket during her family’s Christmas celebrations

Paris Jackson shared a rare look at little brother Blanket during her family’s Christmas celebrations

Khloe Kardashian reveals how long we have until there’s one more Kardashian in the world

Khloe Kardashian reveals how long we have until there’s one more Kardashian in the world

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

New details on “RHONY” star’s drunken hotel bedroom affair show what led to her arrest
People

New details on “RHONY” star’s drunken hotel bedroom affair show what led to her arrest

,
Pierce Brosnan shares a retro photo on social media to commemorate his 23rd Christmas with wife Keely Shaye
People

Pierce Brosnan shares a retro photo on social media to commemorate his 23rd Christmas with wife Keely Shaye

,
Drew Scott and Linda Phan are one of the most endearing celebrity couples around, and their festive family photo shows why
People

Drew Scott and Linda Phan are one of the most endearing celebrity couples around, and their festive family photo shows why

,
Dr. Oz shared an adorable family photo on Christmas Day that proves you’re never too old to get pumped for Santa
People

Dr. Oz shared an adorable family photo on Christmas Day that proves you’re never too old to get pumped for Santa

,
Advertisement