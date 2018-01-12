Doreen Tracey, one of the original Mouseketeers from “The Mickey Mouse Club,” died Wednesday at the age of 74.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Tracey passed away following a two year battle with cancer in California. Tracey was cast on the original series at the age of 12 after auditioning with “Cross Over The Bridge” by Patti Page and while she was a cast member, she worked on other Disney productions including “Westword Ho the Wagons” in 1956 and appeared on “The Donna Reed Show.”





She went on to appear in several Mickey Mouse Club reunions in the ’80s, ’90s and 2000s and met with fans at other Disney conventions.

After her time as a Mouseketeer, Tracey worked as a publicist for Frank Zappa and worked for Warner Bros. for decades.

“Our Dodo, as we lovingly nicknamed her, always had a smile on her face,” co-star and fellow Mouseketeer Tommy Cole said in a statement, according to the publication. “She never failed to make us all feel good, and we will miss her.”

Tracey is survived by a son, Bradley, and two grandchildren, Autumn and Gavin.