The leader of the Swifties dropped her latest music video for her single “End Game,” featuring Ed Sheeran and rapper Future. Her fans were set aflutter trying to spot the hidden snakes, a nod to the diss given to her after a feud with Kimye AKA Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West.

#TaylorSwiftIsASnake began trending and her social media was bombarded with snake emojis, after a series of events that fans and haters alike found to be shady.

Wait it's legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days! 🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 17, 2016

In addition to a feud with ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris that had #TeamCalvin bashing her with snake imagery, Swift was met with backlash for publicly denouncing Kanye West for referencing her in his rap song, “Famous” which included the line “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / I made that b**ch famous.”

West’s famous reality show wife revealed in a Snapchat video that Swift had discussed the song with the rapper over the phone.

In short, she was labeled a “snake” for her supposed deception.

28-year-old Swift has since flipped the hate on its head and embraced the imagery in promotions for her album “reputation”, performing with a snake-shaped mic, snaked printed shirt and now, multiple easter eggs in the new video.

Fans have spotted dozens including the video game, “Snake,” a snake shaped straw, a snake print bodysuit.

lmao dying, people accused taylor swift of playing snake and she's literally playing snake on her new video 😂 #endgamemusicvideo pic.twitter.com/XjzgGj5rQk — raphael gomes (@raphablueberry) January 12, 2018

Understandably, Swifties are more than a little bit proud of their idol for turning a negative to a positive.

One fan tweeted, “Level of petty i aspire to be.”

level of petty i aspire to be — kiksa. ♡ (@larrystalker) January 12, 2018

