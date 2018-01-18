Zac Efron is hanging up his musical hat and putting away the red “Baywatch” shorts for the time being to take on a dark new role as Ted Bundy in the upcoming film “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.”





RELATED: Celebrate hunky Zac Efron’s 30th birthday with his hottest shirtless moments

The 30-year-old actor gave fans a creepy first look on Wednesday at his take on the serial killer. “Meet Ted,” Efron tweeted to his nearly 16 million followers, adding #BehindTheScenes.

Although it’s definitely a departure from his past roles, Efron definitely looks the part. A Twitter user helped highlight the eerie resemblance with a side by side photo.

Can’t wait to see you in that challenge 👏👏👏💪🎬 pic.twitter.com/OxFGkHin8Q — Zac Efron Swiss🇨🇭 (@ZacEfron_Swiss) January 17, 2018

“Can’t wait to see you in that challenge,” they added. Several others shared their support for the role.

“OH MY GOSH. He’s perfect for it wow I’m so excited!!!” wrote another.

OH MY GOSH. He’s perfect for it wow I’m so excited!!! — the bees knees 🐝 (@schamacy) January 18, 2018

Director Joe Berlinger confirmed on Instagram that shooting on the film began Thursday. A premiere date for the Efron and Lily Collins helmed — she plays Elizabeth Kloepfer, Bundy’s girlfriend who eventually turned him into authorities — movie has yet to be announced.

RELATED: Convicted serial killer Todd Kohlhepp’s chilling letter raises fears of the worst for more victims

In the 1970s, Bundy terrorized America in a crime spree spanning several states and years, in which he raped and murdered women and young girls. He admitted to killing three dozen women, although the actual numbers are reported to be over 100. Bundy was executed via electric chair in 1989.

(H/T HuffPost)