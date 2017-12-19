Remarkably, HGTV “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines were able to take a break from their busy work schedule in order to treat their hardworking employees to a staff Christmas shindig like no other.





“If your company Christmas party doesn’t include paintball…you’re doing it wrong,” Chip captioned an Instagram image of his loyal crew. “So proud of our crew here @Magnolia!”

Chip can be seen in the front-row of the photo with his 12-year-old son Drake and 9-year-old son Duke, but Joanna and their two daughters, Ella, 11, and Emmie Kay, 7, appear to be missing.

The Gaines family has had a very busy holiday season. Earlier this month, Joanna shared the first picture of their newest family member — a precious little kitten — on Instagram.

“I go out of town for one night…” she captioned the adorable photo, which features the tiny kitten sitting underneath a big and beautiful Christmas tree. “#welcometothefarmkitty.”

The couple also found time to surprise patients at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital with a very special project.

In partnership with Target, the couple remodeled the dining room of the St. Jude Target House — a free place to stay for family members of kids battling cancer and other life-threatening illnesses at the hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

“It’s hard to find the words to describe how meaningful this project is to us,” Joanna told PEOPLE. “We were deeply moved by our experience there last month.”

“Any time I’m designing a space for children, I always think of my own children for inspiration — whenever I create an atmosphere that is intentional for them, I get to really see them thrive,” Joanna said. “So when I was creating this space for St. Jude, I was thinking of the children there, and I was also thinking about their families, who have basically been uprooted for the treatment their children are receiving.”

The space was kitted out with furniture and fixings from Chip and Joanna’s Hearth and Hand with Magnolia line for Target, which was designed with the couple’s “shared commitment to giving back to [their] communities” in mind.

“I really believe home is the most important place on Earth, and while we are hopeful those families will not have to stay there for long, I wanted to make the space feel as comfortable as possible for them while they are there,” Joanna continued. “When they go there to eat and to gather, I wanted them to feel like there’s still that sense of home away from home.”