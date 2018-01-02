Christina El Moussa may be starting the year off with a new man!

The “Flip or Flop” star spurred whispers early in the New Year when she shared a photo from a bike ride she enjoyed with British TV host Ant Anstead.





“Congrats to this guy @ant_anstead His show, #WheelerDealers airs in the UK today!” she wrote alongside the sweet snap.

RELATED: Christina El Moussa reveals the one thing she “can’t wait” for this Christmas

According to PEOPLE, the rumored lovebirds both spent the holiday weekend in Newport Beach, CA but it is unclear if they celebrated the New Year together. El Moussa rang in the new year with a flute of champagne while Anstead partied on a boat with pals.

El Moussa previously split from her boyfriend Doug Spedding after he entered treatment for addiction issues. She was previously married to her “Flip or Flop” co-host Tarek El Moussa, who she split from in December 2016. The former couple remain close and focused on their children as well as their hit HGTV series.

Anstead is also newly single after calling things off with his wife Louise in July. He shared the news with fans with a statement posted to Twitter in October.