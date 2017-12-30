Baby makes four for Rob Dyrdek and wife Bryiana! The couple welcomed their second child together on Friday evening and shared the joyous news on their social media accounts.





“She is an angel from heaven. She is absolute perfection. She is our princess. She is Nala Ryan Dyrdek,” the “Rob & Big” star captioned a photo album of adorable pictures of the family in the hospital. “So thankful for the strength of my amazing wife and grateful for our growing family.”

RELATED: Rob Dyrdek and his wife Bryiana found out the gender of their second baby in the most adorable way

His wife also shared a cute photo of their new family of four, writing, “My heart has never been more full than it is right now. @robdyrdek thank you for being the most amazing and supportive husband and the best daddy in the whole world! Kodah, your sissy is so lucky to have you as her big brother and I am so, so proud of you! Nala Ryan Dyrdek, welcome to our family. You are loved beyond measure and there will never be a moment in your life that goes by where you aren’t reminded of that.”

The Dyrdeks are also the proud parents of son Kodah Dash Dyrdek, whom they welcomed in late 2016 just a year after getting married. In June, they learned they were expecting a baby girl, and they couldn’t have been more excited.

RELATED: Rob Dyrdek took to social media to share his heartache over losing his “brother” Christopher “Big Black” Boykin