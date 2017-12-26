Formula One star Lewis Hamilton has angered fans after he mocked his young nephew for not conforming to gender norms by choosing to wear a dress.





“I’m so sad right now. Look at my nephew,” the 32-year-old racer said in a now-deleted Snapchat story. “Why are you wearing a princess dress? Is this what you got for Christmas? Why did you ask for a princess dress for Christmas?

“Boys don’t wear princess dresses!” Hamilton yelled.

Hamilton deleted the video, but nothing on the internet can ever be truly deleted, and it was available long enough to enrage some people.

“I hope @LewisHamilton properly thinks and apologises to his nephew for that video. Thinks about why it is so horrible, and considers donating to a charity which supports LGBT youth,” one Twitter user wrote.

“How sad that an extraordinary sportsman like Lewis Hamilton feels the need to police his toddler nephew for wearing a princess dress – and make his attempt at shaming the child public,” wrote the evening editor of Scotland’s The Times, Katherine O’Donnell.

But not everyone agreed with her, with one Twitter user referring to Hamilton’s words as “banter.”

Some people saw the irony in Hamilton criticizing someone else’s fashion sense:

Others thought Hamilton’s nephew should’ve aimed higher.

"Boys don't wear princess dresses!"

Hamilton later issued an apology via Twitter.

