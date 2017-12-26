Menu
Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears Read this Next

Britney Spears couldn't be more excited about little sister Jamie Lynn's second pregnancy
Advertisement

Formula One star Lewis Hamilton has angered fans after he mocked his young nephew for not conforming to gender norms by choosing to wear a dress.


“I’m so sad right now. Look at my nephew,” the 32-year-old racer said in a now-deleted Snapchat story. “Why are you wearing a princess dress? Is this what you got for Christmas? Why did you ask for a princess dress for Christmas?

“Boys don’t wear princess dresses!” Hamilton yelled.

Hamilton deleted the video, but nothing on the internet can ever be truly deleted, and it was available long enough to enrage some people.

“I hope @LewisHamilton properly thinks and apologises to his nephew for that video. Thinks about why it is so horrible, and considers donating to a charity which supports LGBT youth,” one Twitter user wrote.

“How sad that an extraordinary sportsman like Lewis Hamilton feels the need to police his toddler nephew for wearing a princess dress – and make his attempt at shaming the child public,” wrote the evening editor of Scotland’s The Times, Katherine O’Donnell.

But not everyone agreed with her, with one Twitter user referring to Hamilton’s words as “banter.”

Some people saw the irony in Hamilton criticizing someone else’s fashion sense:

Others thought Hamilton’s nephew should’ve aimed higher.

Hamilton later issued an apology via Twitter.

RELATED: Video of Diddy giving his kids a surprise Christmas gift takes internet by storm

Formula One racing star shames nephew for wearing a princess dress, and people are enraged Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Norman Quarrinton About the author:
Norman is a tall stand-up comedian from the mean streets of London, England. He has performed at several prestigious venues in his brief career, including (but not limited to) The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, The Capitol City Comedy Club in Austin, and a Hooters in St. Louis. His festival ...Read more
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Paris Jackson shared a rare look at little brother Blanket during her family’s Christmas celebrations

Paris Jackson shared a rare look at little brother Blanket during her family’s Christmas celebrations

Khloe Kardashian reveals how long we have until there’s one more Kardashian in the world

Khloe Kardashian reveals how long we have until there’s one more Kardashian in the world

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Paris Jackson shared a rare look at little brother Blanket during her family’s Christmas celebrations
People

Paris Jackson shared a rare look at little brother Blanket during her family’s Christmas celebrations

,
Britney Spears couldn’t be more excited about little sister Jamie Lynn’s second pregnancy
People

Britney Spears couldn’t be more excited about little sister Jamie Lynn’s second pregnancy

,
Video of Diddy giving his kids a surprise Christmas gift takes internet by storm
People

Video of Diddy giving his kids a surprise Christmas gift takes internet by storm

,
“Real Housewife of New York” has a doozy of an excuse for allegedly battering a cop while drunk on Christmas Eve
People

“Real Housewife of New York” has a doozy of an excuse for allegedly battering a cop while drunk on Christmas Eve

,
Advertisement